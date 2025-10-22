Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.57 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 25, 2025, In Matchday 8 of the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim will face Heidenheim. The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim finally returned to winning ways in the previous round, claiming a 3–0 away victory over St. Pauli. This result ended their three-game winless streak. Overall, since the start of the Bundesliga season, it was Hoffenheim’s third win. After seven rounds, the team sit 8th in the standings with 10 points and a balanced goal record — 12 scored and 12 conceded.

At home, Hoffenheim’s form has been disappointing. The team have lost their last three home matches and are still without a home win this season. In their most recent home fixture, Hoffenheim even failed to score.

When playing against Heidenheim at home, the record is more positive. Hoffenheim are unbeaten in their last three home meetings with this opponent, with the last two ending in 1–1 draws.

After this league match, Hoffenheim will face St. Pauli again — this time in the DFB-Pokal, just weeks after defeating them in the Bundesliga.

Heidenheim

Heidenheim, who narrowly avoided relegation to the 2. Bundesliga last season through the play-offs, managed to stay in the top flight. However, their start to the new campaign has been very poor. After seven rounds, the team sit 17th in the Bundesliga table with only 4 points, scoring 6 goals and conceding 13.

Over their last five matches, Heidenheim have managed just one win and one draw. In their most recent game, they drew 2–2 at home against Werder Bremen. All of Heidenheim’s points this season have come at home — both their victory and draw. Away from home, the team have lost all league matches so far. The only exception came in the DFB-Pokal, where they defeated a regional league side. After the upcoming match against Hoffenheim, Heidenheim will face Hamburg in the Round of 32 of the DFB-Pokal.

In head-to-head history, Heidenheim have failed to beat Hoffenheim in their last five meetings, recording two defeats and three draws. Their last victory over this opponent dates back to 2021.

Probable Lineups

Hoffenheim: Baumann, Coufal, Hajdari, Hranac, Bernardo, Avdullahu, Burger, Toure, Asllani, Kramaric, Lemperle

Baumann, Coufal, Hajdari, Hranac, Bernardo, Avdullahu, Burger, Toure, Asllani, Kramaric, Lemperle Heidenheim: Ramaj, Traore, Mainka, Siersleben, Fohrenbach, Beck, Schoppner, Dorsch, Ibrahimovic, Zivzivadze, Schimmer

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Hoffenheim have failed to win 3 of their last 4 matches.

Hoffenheim have lost 3 of their last 4 home matches.

Hoffenheim have conceded first in 3 of their last 4 matches.

Heidenheim have failed to win 5 of their last 6 matches.

Heidenheim have lost 3 of their last 4 away matches.

Heidenheim have conceded first in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Hoffenheim are unbeaten in their last 5 head-to-head meetings against Heidenheim.

Both teams have scored in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Hoffenheim — Heidenheim Prediction

This match features two teams that have recently struggled to find consistency in their performances. Hoffenheim are still searching for their first home win of the season, while Heidenheim have yet to claim a single away victory. Both sides face defensive issues and tend to concede regularly.In head-to-head history, Hoffenheim hold the upper hand, but the last three meetings between these teams ended in draws — two of which were high-scoring. We can expect an open game here, with Hoffenheim likely to have the edge at home, but Heidenheim should also find their chances to score. My bet for this match is Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.57.