ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Hamburg — Wolfsburg Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 25 October 2025

Hamburg — Wolfsburg Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 25 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Hamburger SV vs Wolfsburg prediction Photo: https://x.com/VfL_Wolfsburg/Author unknownn
Hamburger SV Hamburger SV
Bundesliga Germany (Round 8) 25 oct 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Hamburg, Volksparkstadion
Wolfsburg Wolfsburg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On October 25, 2025, In Matchday 8 of the Bundesliga, Hamburg will host Wolfsburg. The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Hamburg

Hamburg approach this match following a 1–2 away defeat against RB Leipzig in the previous round, ending their three-game unbeaten run. During that stretch, they recorded two wins, 2–1 over Heidenheim and 4–0 against Mainz, as well as a 0–0 draw with Union Berlin. Currently, the team sit 11th in the Bundesliga table with 8 points.

At home, Hamburg have looked much stronger, winning their last two matches and scoring a total of six goals across those games. However, their overall attacking numbers remain modest — just seven goals scored in their first seven league matches, one of the lowest tallies in the league.

Regarding head-to-head meetings at home, Hamburg are unbeaten in their last two matches against Wolfsburg on their own turf, although those encounters took place eight years ago.

In other competitions, after the upcoming league match against Wolfsburg, Hamburg will face Heidenheim away in the DFB-Pokal Round of 32.

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, find themselves in a difficult situation. The team started the season confidently, winning their DFB-Pokal opener and then defeating Heidenheim 3–1 away in the first Bundesliga match. However, since then, Wolfsburg have failed to win any of their next six league games — recording two draws and four defeats. Even more concerning is their lack of attacking output: in three of those four losses, they failed to score a single goal.

At the moment, Wolfsburg sit 15th in the Bundesliga table with just five points. After the upcoming clash with Hamburg, the team will also play in the DFB-Pokal against Holstein Kiel from the 2. Bundesliga.

In head-to-head history, Wolfsburg hold the advantage, which could give them some motivation and confidence heading into this match. Across the last ten meetings between these sides, Wolfsburg have lost only twice, winning five and drawing three. Both teams tend to find the net when they meet — in four of the last five head-to-head games, both sides have scored.

Probable Lineups

  • Hamburg: Heuer, Capaldo, Muheim, Elfadli, Vušković, Remberg, Lokonga, Mikelbrencis, Dompé, Philippe, Königsdörffer
  • Wolfsburg: Grabara, Zehnter, Koulierakis, Jenz, Maehle, Eriksen, Vini Souza, Olsen, Majer, Daghim, Wind

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Hamburg have won or drawn 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 5 of Hamburg’s last 6 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Wolfsburg have lost 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • Wolfsburg conceded first in their last 6 matches.
  • 4 of Wolfsburg’s last 5 away matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Wolfsburg have won or drawn 8 of last 10 head-to-head meetings.
  • 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings, both teams scored.

Hamburg — Wolfsburg Prediction

This match brings together two teams that have yet to find their best form this season. Hamburg, aside from two home wins, don’t have much to boast about — their attack looks weak, and they’ve collected only eight points so far. Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are in an even more difficult situation. The team sit just above the relegation zone after seven matches, struggling in front of goal and currently on a six-game winless run. However, motivation will be high for Wolfsburg, especially given that Hamburg have been a favourable opponent for them in head-to-head meetings. We can expect an open and active game from both sides, and as is often the case in their head-to-head meetings, goals from both teams. My bet for this match is Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.5.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Kaizer Chiefs vs. Siwelele: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 22, 2025 Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 1.52 Siwelele Recommended Mostbet
Real Madrid vs Juventus prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Real Madrid vs Juventus: Who Will Prevail in the Headline Clash of the UEFA Champions League’s Third Round? Real Madrid Odds: 1.46 Juventus Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Tottenham prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Monaco vs Tottenham: Can Monaco End Their Winless Streak? Monaco Odds: 1.51 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge: Can Bayern Extend Their Brilliant Run? Bayern Munich Odds: 1.62 Club Brugge Recommended 1xBet
Lyon vs FC Basel 1893 prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Lyon vs Basel: Will Basel Extend Their Winning Streak? Lyon Odds: 1.6 FC Basel 1893 Bet now 1xBet
FC FCSB vs Bologna prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 FCSB vs Bologna: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 23, 2025 FC FCSB Odds: 1.65 Bologna Bet now 1xBet
Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia Bialystok prediction Europa Conference League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025 Strasbourg Odds: 1.55 Jagiellonia Bialystok Recommended 1xBet
Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025 Go Ahead Eagles Odds: 1.55 Aston Villa Bet now 1xBet
Braga vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Braga vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — October 23, 2025 Braga Odds: 1.77 FK Crvena Zvezda Bet now 1xBet
Rapid Wien vs Fiorentina prediction Europa Conference League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Rapid Wien — Fiorentina Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 23 October 2025 Rapid Wien Odds: 2.05 Fiorentina Recommended 1xBet
Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Feyenoord — Panathinaikos Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 23 October 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.75 Panathinaikos Bet now Mostbet
Mainz 05 vs Zrinjski Mostar prediction Europa Conference League 23 oct 2025, 15:00 Mainz vs Zrinjski: Can Mainz End Their Poor Run and Get Back to Winning Ways? Mainz 05 Odds: 1.5 Zrinjski Mostar Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores