Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 25, 2025, In Matchday 8 of the Bundesliga, Hamburg will host Wolfsburg. The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Hamburg

Hamburg approach this match following a 1–2 away defeat against RB Leipzig in the previous round, ending their three-game unbeaten run. During that stretch, they recorded two wins, 2–1 over Heidenheim and 4–0 against Mainz, as well as a 0–0 draw with Union Berlin. Currently, the team sit 11th in the Bundesliga table with 8 points.

At home, Hamburg have looked much stronger, winning their last two matches and scoring a total of six goals across those games. However, their overall attacking numbers remain modest — just seven goals scored in their first seven league matches, one of the lowest tallies in the league.

Regarding head-to-head meetings at home, Hamburg are unbeaten in their last two matches against Wolfsburg on their own turf, although those encounters took place eight years ago.

In other competitions, after the upcoming league match against Wolfsburg, Hamburg will face Heidenheim away in the DFB-Pokal Round of 32.

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, find themselves in a difficult situation. The team started the season confidently, winning their DFB-Pokal opener and then defeating Heidenheim 3–1 away in the first Bundesliga match. However, since then, Wolfsburg have failed to win any of their next six league games — recording two draws and four defeats. Even more concerning is their lack of attacking output: in three of those four losses, they failed to score a single goal.

At the moment, Wolfsburg sit 15th in the Bundesliga table with just five points. After the upcoming clash with Hamburg, the team will also play in the DFB-Pokal against Holstein Kiel from the 2. Bundesliga.

In head-to-head history, Wolfsburg hold the advantage, which could give them some motivation and confidence heading into this match. Across the last ten meetings between these sides, Wolfsburg have lost only twice, winning five and drawing three. Both teams tend to find the net when they meet — in four of the last five head-to-head games, both sides have scored.

Probable Lineups

Hamburg: Heuer, Capaldo, Muheim, Elfadli, Vušković, Remberg, Lokonga, Mikelbrencis, Dompé, Philippe, Königsdörffer

Heuer, Capaldo, Muheim, Elfadli, Vušković, Remberg, Lokonga, Mikelbrencis, Dompé, Philippe, Königsdörffer Wolfsburg: Grabara, Zehnter, Koulierakis, Jenz, Maehle, Eriksen, Vini Souza, Olsen, Majer, Daghim, Wind

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Hamburg have won or drawn 3 of their last 4 matches.

5 of Hamburg’s last 6 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Wolfsburg have lost 6 of their last 7 matches.

Wolfsburg conceded first in their last 6 matches.

4 of Wolfsburg’s last 5 away matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Wolfsburg have won or drawn 8 of last 10 head-to-head meetings.

4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings, both teams scored.

Hamburg — Wolfsburg Prediction

This match brings together two teams that have yet to find their best form this season. Hamburg, aside from two home wins, don’t have much to boast about — their attack looks weak, and they’ve collected only eight points so far. Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are in an even more difficult situation. The team sit just above the relegation zone after seven matches, struggling in front of goal and currently on a six-game winless run. However, motivation will be high for Wolfsburg, especially given that Hamburg have been a favourable opponent for them in head-to-head meetings. We can expect an open and active game from both sides, and as is often the case in their head-to-head meetings, goals from both teams. My bet for this match is Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.5.