Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Leeds vs West Ham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 24, 2025

Leeds vs West Ham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 24, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Leeds vs West Ham prediction Photo: x.com/LUFC/ Author unknownn
Leeds Leeds
English Premier League (Round 9) 24 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, Leeds, Elland Road
West Ham West Ham
As part of the ninth round of the English Premier League, Leeds and West Ham are set to clash. The match will take place on Friday, October 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on this game's goal tally.

Match preview

Back in the Premier League for the 2025/26 season, Leeds are facing serious challenges. Under Daniel Farke, the team is trying to adapt to the top flight after promotion, but results so far have been far from convincing.

Leeds' attacking philosophy remains: stats show they're creating chances — averaging about 0.88 goals per game and registering a notable number of shots on target. However, their finishing leaves much to be desired.

Defensively, there's little confidence either: the team concedes frequently, makes costly errors, and struggles to hold onto leads. At the moment, Leeds sit 16th in the table, three points clear of relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

In their last two matches, Leeds lost to Tottenham and Burnley. In both games, their performance was solid and they certainly didn't deserve defeat. The foundations to stay in the Premier League are there — they just need to be more clinical in front of goal.

For West Ham, the 2025/26 campaign has started in disastrous fashion. The Hammers are languishing near the bottom of the Premier League (19th place) with just 4 points from their opening 8 fixtures.

After a string of poor results, Graham Potter was dismissed, but his replacement Nuno Espírito Santo has yet to spark a turnaround. Under his guidance, West Ham have drawn with Everton and suffered two defeats.

A recent 0-2 home loss to Brentford only highlights the ongoing crisis: fans are voicing their frustration, the coaching staff is under pressure, and improvement remains elusive. Both attack and defence have been inefficient, with the team scoring very few goals on average. Counterattacks and set pieces, which were supposed to be their trump cards, have yet to deliver the desired impact.

The coaching change and instability at the club are piling on the pressure. West Ham urgently need to find stability, restore player confidence, and shore up their defensive work to avoid even more serious consequences.

Match facts

  • Leeds are winless in three straight matches.
  • Leeds have lost only two home games this year.
  • West Ham are without a win in their last five matches.
  • Leeds average 1 goal per home game, while West Ham average 1.1 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Leeds: Darlow, Gudmundsson, Struijk, Rodon, Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Longstaff, James, Piroe, Calvert-Lewin.
  • West Ham: Areola, Todibo, Kilman, Walker-Peters, Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Diouf, Summerville, Fernandes, Bowen, Paquetá.

H2H

  • Both teams have scored in each of the last three head-to-head meetings.
  • Leeds haven't beaten West Ham at home since 2005.

Prediction

Both sides are struggling to get results and have endured underwhelming starts to the campaign. Leeds look much sharper going forward and, playing at home, are rightly considered favourites. I expect an entertaining match, and my bet is on the total goals exceeding 2.

