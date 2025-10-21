Prediction on game Ferencvaros Total over 1 Odds: 1.89 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the third round of the UEFA Europa League main stage, Salzburg will face Ferencváros. The clash is set to take place in Austria on Thursday, October 23. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:45 Central European Time. I’m going with a bet on the attacking potential in this fixture.

Match preview

Salzburg’s hegemony in the Austrian Bundesliga ended a few years ago, and the club has now gone two seasons without silverware. This slump is a result of a drop in performance levels, something the team continues to grapple with in the new campaign.

The new season has once again started with challenges both domestically and on the European stage. While they managed to get past Norwegian side Brann, Club Brugge stopped the Austrians from progressing further in the Champions League.

In the Bundesliga, Salzburg have been inconsistent, alternating between wins and unexpected defeats. They are already three points behind Sturm, despite having played one more match. Despite this, the club maintains a high-octane attacking style, making the most of rapid transitions and wing play.

In the Europa League, Salzburg kicked off with back-to-back defeats, forcing the team to look for answers. They’ve created plenty of chances in those matches, but their finishing has left much to be desired. Against Lyon, they had little hope, but in the game against Porto, Salzburg could rightfully have counted on a draw.

The flagship of Hungarian football has long dominated domestically, clinching seven consecutive league titles. Ferencváros occasionally break into the Champions League group stage, but this season their run was halted by a bold Qarabağ side.

The Budapest club heads into the third round of the Europa League in solid form. They sit second in their national league, showing impressive efficiency in both attack and defense, though not without their own issues.

Ferencváros have already picked up points in the early Europa League rounds, demonstrating their readiness to challenge strong opponents on the continental stage. First, they snatched a draw against Czech side Viktoria, then pulled off a surprise away win over Genk.

The team is known for its organized defense and ability to launch swift counterattacks. The Hungarian club relies on discipline and collective play, which helps minimize errors and exploit opponents’ weaknesses effectively.

Match facts

Salzburg have won only two of their last eight matches.

The Austrians have conceded in nine consecutive matches.

Ferencváros are unbeaten in their last nine games.

The Hungarian side has not lost away from home for eight months.

Salzburg average 1.2 goals per home game, while Ferencváros average 1.5 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Salzburg : Schlager, Lainer, Gadu, Rasmussen, Kratzig, Djiambu, Diabate, Alaibegović, Yeo, Onisiwo, Baidoo.

: Schlager, Lainer, Gadu, Rasmussen, Kratzig, Djiambu, Diabate, Alaibegović, Yeo, Onisiwo, Baidoo. Ferencváros: Dibusz, Cissé, Reijmers, Gartenmann, Kadu, O’Dauda, Levi, Keita, Toth, Joseph, Varga.

H2H

The teams have never met before in an official match.

Prediction

Salzburg are far from their best form and are searching for a way out of their crisis. Their opponent is suitable for grabbing a first Europa League win this season, but it certainly won’t be easy. I expect the Hungarian side to exploit the hosts’ defensive weaknesses and find the net. My tip: Ferencváros individual total over 1 goal.