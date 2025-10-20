ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Orlando Pirates — Polokwane City Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 22 October 2025

Orlando Pirates — Polokwane City Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 22 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City prediction Photo: https://x.com/orlandopirates/Author unknownn
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates
South African Betway Premiership (Round 10) 22 oct 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Polokwane City Polokwane City
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 22, 2025, the 10th round of the South African Betway Premiership will feature a clash between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the best bets for this matchup.

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates approach this match after a disappointing 0–3 defeat away to St Eloi Lupopo from DR Congo in the first leg of the CAF Champions League qualification final round. It was a surprising result, considering that last season the Pirates reached the semifinals of this tournament. This defeat ended their impressive unbeaten run of 11 matches across all competitions.

Despite that setback, Orlando Pirates continue to show strong and consistent performances in other tournaments. In the Betway Premiership, the team currently sits in 3rd place, six points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but with three games in hand. Their home form remains one of the strongest in the league. The Pirates have not lost at home since the opening round of the season, recording a seven-match unbeaten streak, five wins and two draws, with all five victories achieved with clean sheets.

Regarding head-to-head meetings at home against Polokwane City, Orlando Pirates have a strong record: four wins and one draw in their last five encounters.

Polokwane City

Polokwane City are a mid-table side in the South African Premiership. Last season, the team finished 7th, showing a stable performance. However, the new campaign started poorly — in the opening five rounds, Polokwane managed to win only once. Recently, the team has improved their form, losing just one of their last eight matches across competitions. They currently sit 6th in the table with 15 points. Still, their away form remains a concern: Polokwane have won only one of their last fifteen away matches.

Historically, Polokwane City have struggled against Orlando Pirates. In the last nine head-to-head meetings, Polokwane lost eight times and drew once. Their last victory over the Pirates dates back to 2014.

Probable Lineups

  • Orlando Pirates: Chaine, Lebitso, Seema, Mbokazi, Hotto, Nduli, Mofokeng, Nemtajela, Sebelebele, Moremi, Makgopa
  • Polokwane City: Bwire, Matuludi, Mvundlela, Nkaki, Nkwe, Maphangule, Kambala, Ramabu, Mnguni, Dlamini, Tshabalala

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Orlando Pirates have won 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Orlando Pirates have won 5 of their last 6 home matches.
  • Over 1.5 goals have been scored in 3 of Orlando Pirates’ last 4 matches.
  • Orlando Pirates have scored first in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Polokwane City have won or drawn 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • Polokwane City have conceded first in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Orlando Pirates have won 8 of their last 9 head-to-head meetings.

Orlando Pirates — Polokwane City Match Prediction

Orlando Pirates approach this match after a defeat in the CAF Champions League qualification, so they will clearly be focused on the second-leg clash. In domestic competitions, the team has shown consistent form, and their home form remains strong. Polokwane City, on the other hand, have displayed very inconsistent form this season, despite being in the upper part of the league table. Historically, Polokwane City have struggled against Orlando Pirates and hold a poor record in these encounters. We expect a fairly restrained game with few goals in this match. My bet for this match – total goals in the match under 2.5 at odds of 1.5

