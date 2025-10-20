ES ES FR FR
Gangwon vs Vissel Kobe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 22, 2025

Gangwon FC Gangwon FC
AFC Champions League (Round 3) 22 oct 2025, 06:00
- : -
World,
Vissel Kobe Vissel Kobe
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.77
On October 22, 2025, in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite East Zone, Gangwon FC (South Korea) will face off against Vissel Kobe (Japan).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history:

  • Gangwon are winless in their last five matches.
  • Kobe have won three of their last five games.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.
  • Kobe lead the group with 6 points.
  • Gangwon are fifth in the group with 4 points.

Match preview:

Gangwon are a team that have shown inconsistent results in the K-League, especially at home, and need points in this group stage to keep their qualification hopes alive. Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, arrive in much better form — the visitors have the ability to control the game and are well accustomed to performing on the continental stage, giving them a psychological edge.
Home support could boost Gangwon’s motivation and resilience, but the Japanese club looks more prepared for pressure and is better balanced both defensively and in attack.
A tactical battle is expected, but with a slight advantage to the visitors. The early minutes and set-piece situations will be key. Likely scenario: Kobe control possession and dictate the tempo, while Gangwon aim to stay compact and look for opportunities on the counter-attack.

Probable lineups:

  • Gangwon: Park, Jun-Seok, Tuci, Min-Ha, Joon-Huyk, D.Kim, K.Kim, Seo, Mo, Lee, Kim.
  • Kobe: Maekawa, Lino, Yamakawa, Thuler, Nagato, Kuwasaki, Ogihara, Miyashiro, Erik, Osako, Muto.

Match prediction:

The Gangwon vs Vissel Kobe clash promises to be an open contest with chances for both sides. Gangwon play boldly at home and often take risks at the back, while Kobe boast a powerful attack and can create chances against any opponent. However, the Japanese side are not always reliable defensively, especially away from home. Both teams favor an attacking style, increasing the likelihood of goals at both ends. Prediction: both teams to score — yes.

