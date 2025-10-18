ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Nantes vs Lille: Can Nantes End Their Winless Run at Home?

Nantes vs Lille: Can Nantes End Their Winless Run at Home?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Nantes vs Lille prediction Photo: https://x.com/losclive
Nantes Nantes
Ligue 1 France (Round 8) 19 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
France, Nantes, Stade de la Beaujoire
Lille Lille
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the eighth round of Ligue 1, Nantes will host Lille on Sunday, October 19, with kick-off scheduled for 20:45 CET. Here’s my betting preview for the match.

Nantes vs Lille: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Nantes are winless in their last four matches, with three draws and one defeat.
  • Lille have lost only once in their past four fixtures.
  • Nantes have managed just one home win in their last six matches.
  • Lille currently have the second-worst attacking record in Ligue 1, with only five goals scored.
  • Nantes have lost four of their last ten matches without scoring, while Lille have failed to score in two of their last ten.
  • Both Nantes and Lille have kept two clean-sheet wins in their last ten games.
  • Lille have scored over 1.5 goals in five of their previous ten matches.
  • Nantes defeated Lille 1–0 in their most recent head-to-head encounter.

Nantes vs Lille: Match Preview

Last season, Nantes narrowly avoided relegation, finishing 13th in Ligue 1 with 36 points from 34 matches — just three points clear of the drop zone. Their start to the new campaign has been far from convincing. The team have secured only one victory so far, which came in the third round, while the rest of their results include three defeats and three draws.

Lille, on the other hand, began the season brightly. After an opening-round draw, they went on to win three consecutive games. Despite suffering two league defeats since then, their overall form remains solid. Before the international break, Lille held PSG to a 1–1 draw, underlining their competitiveness against top opposition. With 11 points from seven matches, Lille currently sit seventh in the standings — two points behind fifth place and four adrift of fourth.

Probable Lineups

  • Nantes: Lopes; Amian, Awaziem, Mwanga, Leroux; Hyeok-kyu; Guirassy, Hyun-seok, Tabibou, Abline; Mohamed
  • Lille: Ozer; Meunier, Ngoy, Mandi, Perraud; Bentaleb, Bouaddi, Andre; Haraldsson, Giroud, Fernandez-Pardo

Prediction

Lille have shown far greater consistency than Nantes in the early stages of the season. Although the visitors might face a stubborn challenge away from home, they have enough quality to secure the win. My prediction: Lille to take all three points.

