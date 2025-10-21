ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Crystal Palace vs AEK Larnaca prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 23, 2025

Crystal Palace vs AEK Larnaca prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 23, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Crystal Palace vs AEK Larnaca prediction Photo: x.com/CPFC/ Author unknownn
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
Europa Conference League (Round 2) 23 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, London, Selhurst Park
AEK Larnaca AEK Larnaca
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.55
In the second round of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, Crystal Palace will face AEK Larnaca. The match will take place in London on Thursday, October 23. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I am offering a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Crystal Palace are experiencing arguably the best period in their history. Last season, the team claimed their first-ever trophy — the FA Cup — and added the Super Cup over the summer. This historic double allowed the Londoners to make their debut in European competition.

In the Premier League, Palace have shown consistent, if not flawless, results. The Eagles alternate between victories, draws, and narrow defeats, making them an unpredictable opponent for anyone. At home, they look especially confident, making the most of wing play and set pieces to create plenty of scoring chances.

In the Conference League, Crystal Palace overcame a tense challenge from Norway’s Fredrikstad to reach the group stage. In their first group game, the English side made light work of Dynamo Kyiv, securing a convincing 2-0 win.

Getting to the top is easier than staying there — a phrase that perfectly describes Crystal Palace’s current situation. While domestic challenges remain, the Eagles should have few problems advancing from their Conference League group.

AEK Larnaca approach this Conference League clash in solid form. They sit fifth in their domestic league, striking a balance between attack and defense. With only seven rounds played in Cyprus, it’s too early to draw firm conclusions, but the Larnaca side are among the frontrunners.

AEK have already endured a long European journey this season. In Europa League qualifying, they knocked out Partizan, Celje, and Legia Warsaw in succession, but were denied a group stage spot by Norway’s Brann.

Their first Conference League group game saw them demolish AZ Alkmaar 4-0. A red card for the Dutch side in the second minute certainly helped, but the Cypriots’ achievement shouldn’t be underestimated.

Against stronger teams, AEK tend to play more cautiously, relying on quick counterattacks and precise passes into the box. They are disciplined in defense and solid on set pieces, so Crystal Palace won’t have it easy.

Match facts

  • Crystal Palace have not lost at home since February.
  • The English side have scored in each of their last six matches.
  • AEK have won just two of their last nine away games.
  • Crystal Palace average 1.5 goals per home game, while AEK average 1.1 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Crystal Palace: Henderson, Guehi, Lacroix, Richards, Munoz, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Kamada, Pino, Nketiah.
  • AEK Larnaca: Alomerović, Ekpolo, Milicevic, Roberge, Gnali, Gustavo, Roden, Pons, Hakon, Rubio, Bajic.

H2H

These teams have never met before.

Prediction

The gulf in class between the sides is clear, so there’s little doubt about the hosts’ chances. The Cypriot team may put up a fight, but it’s unlikely they’ll get a positive result. I expect Crystal Palace to take control of possession and claim a convincing win with a -1.5 goal handicap.

