As part of the third round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Eintracht will face Liverpool in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. The match will take place in Frankfurt on Wednesday, October 22. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this fixture.

Match preview

In the 2025/26 season, Eintracht continues to showcase an aggressive attacking style in the Bundesliga, but results have been a concern. Under coach Dino Toppmöller, the team focuses on rapid transitions from defense to attack, making full use of the flanks and wide midfielders, delivering entertaining football and unpredictable outcomes.

Domestically, the club sits seventh after seven matches. Special mention goes to their defensive play: Eintracht has conceded more goals than any other team in the league (18). Still, only Bayern has scored more than them, underlining the team’s significant attacking potential.

On the continental stage, Eintracht kicked off their Champions League campaign with a spectacular 5-1 win over Galatasaray. Ironically, in their next outing, the German side suffered a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Atlético Madrid. These results highlight the team’s glaring lack of stability, particularly at the back.

German international forward Jonathan Burkardt, a new arrival from Mainz, has made an immediate impact. The 25-year-old striker has netted seven goals in nine appearances this season and is rightly seen as the club’s main weapon up front.

Liverpool began the new season with a loss to Crystal Palace in the English Super Cup, but then rattled off five straight wins in the Premier League. It looked like the Reds were set to become the title favorites, but things quickly took a turn.

After a League Cup victory over Southampton, Arne Slot’s men hit a rough patch. A Champions League defeat to Galatasaray was followed by three consecutive Premier League setbacks against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

That adds up to a run of four consecutive defeats—the club’s worst streak in 11 years. The last time Liverpool endured such a slump was under Brendan Rodgers.

Particular attention must be paid to the form of star man Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is a shadow of last season’s self, managing just three goals so far. Add to this the big-money signings of Wirtz and Isak, who have combined for only one goal, and it’s clear Liverpool’s recent performances have been completely unbalanced.

Match facts

Liverpool are on a four-game losing streak.

Eintracht are winless in their last three matches.

The German club has lost their last two home games.

Eintracht average 2.2 goals per game at home, while Liverpool average 1.4 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt : Kaua Santos, Christensen, Koch, Amenda, Theate, Chaibi, Larsson, Götze, Doan, Braun, Burkardt.

: Kaua Santos, Christensen, Koch, Amenda, Theate, Chaibi, Larsson, Götze, Doan, Braun, Burkardt. Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo, Salah, Ekitike.

H2H

The two sides last met in the UEFA Cup back in 1972: a 0-0 draw and a 2-0 victory for the English side.

Prediction

Liverpool are clear favorites, but Eintracht are more than capable of springing a surprise, as they’ve already shown this season. The German side play without a real midfield anchor, leading to high-scoring, end-to-end matches. Expect fireworks in this one—back the total goals to be over 3.