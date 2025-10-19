Prediction on game Win Mamelodi Sundowns FC Odds: 1.67 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In Matchday 10 of the South African Premier League, Sekhukhune will host Mamelodi Sundowns. The clash is scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 19:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the best bet for this encounter.

Sekhukhune

Sekhukhune are one of the stronger teams in the South African Premier League, having fought for top spots in the last two seasons and finishing fourth in the table both times. This season, the club is once again performing at a high level. After nine rounds, Sekhukhune sit second in the standings and have a game in hand over their upcoming opponents, Mamelodi Sundowns. A win in this fixture could even see them leapfrog the reigning champions. The gap to third place is currently five points, but their rivals, who are also playing in international competitions, have games in hand as well, which means the battle at the top remains intense.

Sekhukhune are especially formidable at home: they are unbeaten in their last nine home matches, including games carried over from last season. Defense is one of the team’s main strengths, with only four goals conceded in nine rounds and a total goal difference of 13–4.

However, the head-to-head stats against Mamelodi Sundowns do not favor Sekhukhune. In their last four home meetings, Sekhukhune have failed to win—suffering three defeats and earning just one draw.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns are not only one of the strongest clubs in South Africa, but also across the entire African continent. The team has clinched the national title eight years in a row and continues to dominate the Premier League, where they sit comfortably atop the table after 10 rounds.

Their form is outstanding: over the last 15 matches in all competitions, Sundowns have suffered just one defeat. The team’s attacking prowess in the league is particularly impressive, with 17 goals scored and only 5 conceded, making Sundowns the highest-scoring side in the competition.

In head-to-head encounters with Sekhukhune, Mamelodi also boast total supremacy: they are unbeaten in the last nine meetings, with seven wins and two draws.

Probable lineups

Sekhukhune: Nsabata, Langa, Thokolo, Ndlovu, Mogaila, Mkhize, Monare, Makhgalwa, Mnqube, Rammala, Grobler.

Nsabata, Langa, Thokolo, Ndlovu, Mogaila, Mkhize, Monare, Makhgalwa, Mnqube, Rammala, Grobler. Mamelodi Sundowns: Williams, Mudau, Khoza, Lebusa, Modiba, Allende Bravo, Aubas, Matthews, Santos, Arthur Sales, Reyners.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Sekhukhune have failed to win 3 of their last 4 matches.

3 of Sekhukhune’s last 4 matches ended with under 2.5 goals.

Mamelodi Sundowns are unbeaten in 14 of their last 15 matches.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings.

4 of the last 6 head-to-head matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Match prediction: Sekhukhune vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Despite Sekhukhune being one of the solid clubs in the South African Premier League, their matches against Mamelodi Sundowns have traditionally been extremely tough. Sekhukhune rarely manage to put up a real fight against the reigning champions. Mamelodi Sundowns are currently in phenomenal form, leading the league with confidence and showing consistency across all competitions. Taking into account their current shape, squad quality, and head-to-head record, another win for the visitors looks likely. My pick for this match is a Mamelodi Sundowns victory at odds of 1.67.