Barcelona - Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025

Barcelona - Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction Photo: goal.com / Author unknown
Barcelona Barcelona
Champions League (Round 3) 21 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Barcelona, Spotify Camp Nou
Olympiacos Olympiacos
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.55
Odds: 1.55
One of the fixtures of Matchday 3 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, where the local side Barcelona hosts Greek powerhouse Olympiacos. Here’s a prediction with excellent odds for success.

Match preview

Barcelona kicked off the group stage with a confident away win over Newcastle, but suffered a defeat to PSG at home in the second round. The Catalans are consistently finding the net, but rarely keep a clean sheet — both teams have scored in each of their last five Champions League matches.

The Spaniards are especially prolific at home — scoring at least three times in six of their last eight home games in this competition. Despite a string of injuries in attack, the squad still boasts enough firepower to dominate the match. Historically, Barcelona have performed strongly against Greek clubs and will be eager to extend this successful streak.

Olympiacos failed to impress in the opening rounds — a goalless draw with Pafos and an away defeat to Arsenal did little to boost morale. The Greek side has gone two matches without scoring and is now on a six-game winless run in the Champions League. Their attack has been particularly toothless, with the team yet to find the net in this campaign.

Olympiacos traditionally struggle on the road: just one win in their last 11 away fixtures in the tournament. Their lack of finishing and defensive errors leave them with minimal chances of picking up points in Barcelona. Adding to their woes, the stats against Spanish opposition are bleak — 14 losses in their last 16 away meetings.

Probable lineups

  • Barcelona: Wojciech Szczęsny, Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Dro Fernández, Marcus Rashford, Ferran Torres.
  • Olympiacos: Konstantinos Tzolakis, Rodinei, Panagiotis Retsos, Lorenzo Pirola, Francisco Ortega, Santiago Esse, Christos Mouzakitis, Daniel Podence, Chiquinho, Gabriel Strefezza, Ayoub El Kaabi.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Olympiacos have lost each of their last 11 away group stage matches in the Champions League.
  • Barcelona have won all 7 of their European fixtures against Greek clubs.
  • At least 3 goals have been scored in each of Barcelona’s last 7 Champions League games.

Prediction

Despite missing several key players, Barcelona are clear favorites and are unlikely to let victory slip at home. Their defense remains solid, while Olympiacos have shown no attacking threat whatsoever. Given the visitors’ poor away record and lack of goals in this campaign, backing “Barcelona to win with a -1.5 handicap” at odds of 1.55 looks like a logical bet.

