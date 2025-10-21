"He was like family to me" - Jürgen Klopp opens up about coping with Diogo Jota's death
Diogo was part of a big family.
Details: In an interview with journalist Steven Bartlett, 58-year-old former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp admitted how he dealt with the death of his former player, Diogo Jota:
"When I found out about it, I just sat there without saying a word. He was like family to me.
No one at Liverpool will ever use Diogo Jota's death as an excuse. But this kind of situation happens every day.
They walk through the same rooms every day that he once did. It's impossible to process.
How do you replace someone like Diogo Jota? How do you replace a person who got along so well with everyone at the club?
It's true that it was Mo Salah who tried to convince me to sign Diogo Jota." Klopp confessed.
- See also: Arsenal – Atlético Madrid: prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 21.10.2025
Diogo Jota played under Jürgen Klopp from 2020, after moving to Liverpool from Wolverhampton. Jürgen Klopp left Liverpool in June 2024 after nine years in charge of the Reds. Currently, Klopp holds the position of director of international relations at Leipzig.
Reminder: Jürgen Klopp admits he made players confess about social media posts expressing frustration