Jürgen Klopp admits he made players confess about social media posts expressing frustration

An unconventional approach from the manager.
Jürgen Klopp has enjoyed a stellar career at Liverpool, winning multiple titles with the team. Now, he has revealed some insights into his work and his unorthodox methods.

Details: In an interview with Steven Bartlett, Klopp explained that some players were frustrated with his decisions before certain matches and would post about it on social media afterward. While they often deleted these posts, Klopp did not ignore the behavior and made the players admit to it in the dressing room in front of the entire squad.

Quote: “During my time at Liverpool, there were moments when players were disappointed with my selection and would post something on their social media in the evening, only to delete it quickly afterward. The next day in the dressing room, in front of everyone, I would say to them: ‘Alright, then explain to us why you posted this little message,’” Klopp said.

He also explained why he used this approach. According to Klopp, it made other players think twice before posting similar messages in the future.

Quote: “The reason I do it this way is that after that, no player will think about doing it again, because they know that if they do, they will have to explain it in front of everyone in the dressing room,” Klopp admitted.

