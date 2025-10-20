“Built to fail.” Jürgen Klopp on Manchester United in 2013

The German coach commented on United.

Manchester United last won the Premier League in 2013, but the club has not claimed another major trophy since, and Jürgen Klopp believes this was inevitable.

Details: In an interview with Steven Bartlett, Klopp said that the 2013 squad was “built to fail” because it was not the kind of team on which a future could be built.

Quote: “The last team with which Sir Alex Ferguson won the Premier League in 2013 was built to fail. It was not a team designed to build the future,” Klopp said.

In their most recent Premier League match, Manchester United defeated Liverpool 2–1. Notably, this was the Red Devils’ first victory at Anfield since January 17, 2016, when the team was managed by Louis van Gaal and Wayne Rooney scored the only goal.

Reminder: Liverpool and Manchester United are separated by just two points in the Premier League table. Erik ten Hag’s side remain ninth, while the Reds sit in third place.