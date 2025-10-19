Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 2.02 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the marquee matches of Matchday 3 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at London’s Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal host Atletico Madrid. I’m backing a bet on goals in this high-stakes clash, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The Gunners have kicked off their group stage campaign in style, notching up two consecutive clean-sheet victories — 2-0 against Athletic and Olympiacos. Mikel Arteta’s squad has showcased impressive defensive organization, making them one of only two sides yet to concede a goal after two rounds. Arsenal are also on the verge of a milestone: their 100th victory in the Champions League’s main draw.

Arsenal have been dominant at the Emirates, winning all of their last 14 group-stage home games in European competition. Their defensive solidity stands out — eight consecutive Champions League group matches at home without conceding. Despite injuries to their attacking line, the hosts have enough squad depth to cover losses and keep their winning streak alive.

Atletico’s campaign began with a dramatic loss to Liverpool, conceding the decisive goal in added time, but they bounced back emphatically, thrashing Eintracht 5-1 at home. That marked their seventh win in their last nine Champions League fixtures. Despite this, Atletico continue to struggle against English sides: they’ve gone nine group stage games in a row without a win versus Premier League opposition.

Nonetheless, Diego Simeone’s men are consistent in front of goal — failing to score just once in their last 18 Champions League group matches. The team’s attacking prowess is evident: 14 of their last 15 games in the competition have seen three or more goals. Atletico are eager to attack, but often leave space for opponents, especially on the road.

Probable lineups

Arsenal: David Raya, Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhães, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard, Viktor Gyökeres, Bukayo Saka.

David Raya, Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhães, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard, Viktor Gyökeres, Bukayo Saka. Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Clément Lenglet, David Hancko, Pablo Barrios, Koke, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Match facts and head-to-head

Atletico are winless in their last 9 Champions League group stage matches against English clubs.

Arsenal have won their last 14 home group stage games in European competition.

At least 3 goals have been scored in each of Atletico’s last 7 European away games.

Prediction

Both sides are potent in attack and have delivered high-scoring performances in recent fixtures. Arsenal are formidable at home, but Atletico have the firepower to find the net — especially considering Arsenal’s occasional defensive lapses against quick wing play. Expect an open match with plenty of chances. Our prediction: Over 2.5 total goals at odds of 2.02.