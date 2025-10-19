ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Kairat - Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025

Kairat - Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Kairat Almaty vs Pafos FC prediction Photo: footballtoday.com / Author unknown
Kairat Almaty Kairat Almaty
Champions League (Round 3) 21 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Almaty, Almaty Central Stadium
Pafos FC Pafos FC
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the clashes of Matchday 3 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Central Stadium in Almaty, where local side Kairat host Cyprus' Pafos. I'm backing a bet on goal production in this encounter, with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Kairat’s start to the main stage of the Champions League couldn’t have gone worse — heavy defeats to Sporting and Real Madrid with an aggregate score of 1-9 have left the club rooted to the bottom of the group. Rafael Urazbakhtin’s side is struggling badly in attack: they’ve managed to score just once in their last five tournament matches.

Still, Kairat usually put on an organized display at home. In six of their last seven Champions League home games, the Kazakh side haven’t conceded more than a single goal, and in five of those matches they opened the scoring themselves. The team traditionally feels more confident in Almaty, and this is precisely the game where they might finally have a chance to snatch a result.

The Cypriot visitors also failed to impress in the previous round, falling 1-5 at home to Bayern, but that was their first defeat in this European campaign. Prior to meeting the Munich giants, Pafos looked well-balanced — four clean sheets and just one goal conceded over several rounds.

Pafos’ away stats deserve special attention: in four Champions League road games, they remain unbeaten — three wins and a draw. The team is also consistently dangerous up front, scoring in seven of their last eight matches.

Probable lineups

  • Kairat: Temirlan Anarbekov, Aleksandr Martynovich, Egor Sorokin, Aleksandr Mrynskiy, Yerkin Tapalov, Valeriy Gromyko, Ofri Arad, Luis Mata, Damir Kasabulat, Jorginho Costa, Dastan Satpayev.
  • Pafos: Neofytos Michail, David Gomez Goldar, Derrick Luckassen, David Luiz, Ognen Mimovic, Ivan Sunjic, Vlad Dragomir, Pepe Rodrigues, Mislav Orsic, Jaja, Landry Dimata.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Kairat have gone five Champions League matches without a win.
  • Pafos are unbeaten on the road in the competition (3 wins, 1 draw).
  • The Kazakh club opened the scoring in five of their last seven UCL home games.

Prediction

This match promises to be tight and tactically cautious. Kairat are strong at home and will surely try to play pragmatically, minimizing defensive errors. Pafos will arrive with a clear objective — not to lose and to capitalize on their counterattacking opportunities. Given the stats and current form, the optimal bet looks to be “Under 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.75.

