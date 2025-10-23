ES ES FR FR
Chelsea vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 October 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Chelsea vs Sunderland prediction Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
Chelsea Chelsea
English Premier League (Round 9) 25 oct 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, London, Stamford Bridge
Sunderland Sunderland
Prediction on game Win Chelsea
Odds: 1.46
On October 25, 2025, Stamford Bridge in London will host the Matchday 9 showdown of the English Premier League between Chelsea and Sunderland.

Interesting facts about the match:

  • Chelsea have won 4 of their last 5 games.
  • Sunderland have won 2 of their last 5 games.
  • Head-to-head record over the last 5 meetings: Chelsea – 4 wins, draws – 0, Sunderland – 1 win.
  • Their last encounter was in 2017, when Chelsea triumphed 5-1.
  • Sunderland's last victory over Chelsea came back in 2016.

Match preview:

The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 UK time.
Chelsea head into this clash as favourites, sitting fifth in the table. Enzo Maresca’s side have been playing attractive football with high possession and relentless pressing, though occasional defensive lapses have cost them. After a shaky start to the season, the Blues are finding their rhythm, and this fixture against a newly-promoted side presents a golden chance to solidify their European ambitions.
Sunderland, back in the top flight for the first time in years, have surprised many with their performances. With 14 points already on the board, they share 6th–7th place — a superb return for a promoted side. Michael Dodds’ men are well-organized, transition quickly, and aren’t afraid to take the game to bigger opponents. However, their away form has been less convincing, and against top-tier clubs, the Black Cats often have to play on the back foot.
The battle for control of the pitch will be the key storyline. Expect Chelsea to dictate the tempo from the outset and try to overwhelm the visitors, while Sunderland will look for their chances on the break and from set pieces. The hosts’ full-backs, who frequently join the attack, will play a pivotal role, as will Sunderland’s ability to exploit the spaces left in behind.
On the team news front, Chelsea are still dealing with injuries: several players remain sidelined, although a few key figures have recently returned. Sunderland’s squad situation is more stable, but depth could be an issue in coping with the high tempo at the Bridge.

Probable lineups:

  • Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella, Fernandez, Lavia, Neto, Santos, Garnacho, Pedro.
  • Sunderland: Roefs, Mandava, Alderete, Ballard, Mukiele, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Rigg, Traore, Isidor.

Match prediction:

Chelsea head into this game in good form and have a clear advantage in both quality and depth. Playing at Stamford Bridge should allow them to dictate proceedings comfortably. Prediction: Chelsea win.

