ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football AFC Cup Predictions Goa vs Al-Nassr: Can Al-Nassr extend their winning streak?

Goa vs Al-Nassr: Can Al-Nassr extend their winning streak?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
FC Goa vs Al Nassr FC prediction Getty Images
FC Goa FC Goa
AFC Champions League Two (Round 3) 22 oct 2025, 09:45
- : -
World,
Al Nassr FC Al Nassr FC
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Al Nassr FC Total over 3
Odds: 1.7
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In Matchday 3 of the AFC Champions League group stage, Goa will host Al-Nassr. The game is set for Wednesday, October 22, with kick-off at 15:45 CET. Here’s a look at the key facts and a betting preview for the match.

Goa vs Al-Nassr: Match facts and H2H

  • Goa have lost their last two matches without scoring a single goal.
  • Al-Nassr are on an eight-game winning streak.
  • Since March 2025, Al-Nassr have scored in every match.
  • Al-Nassr have won their last four away games.
  • Al-Nassr boast the second-best attack in the AFC Champions League 2 with seven goals.
  • Al-Nassr have not lost to nil in their last ten matches, while Goa have failed to score in four of their last ten.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Goa vs Al-Nassr: Match preview

Goa missed out on the Indian Super League title last season and are now preparing for the Super Cup and the start of the new domestic campaign. However, their AFC Champions League 2 journey has been disappointing so far. After progressing through the qualifiers, the Indian side suffered consecutive defeats in the group stage — 0–2 to Al-Zarwaa and 0–2 to Istiklol Dushanbe. With zero points from two games, they now face the group leaders.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, have started their AFC Champions League 2 campaign in dominant fashion. The Saudi giants are among the tournament favourites, having collected six points from two matches, scoring seven goals and conceding none — the best defensive record and the second-best attacking output in the competition. They are also flying high in the Saudi Pro League, topping the table with a perfect 15 points from five games. Overall, Al-Nassr are riding an eight-match winning streak.

Probable line-ups

  • Goa: Tiwari, Odei, Jhingan, Sangwan, Singh, McHugh, Tavora, Chhetri, Guarrotxena, Singh, Dražić
  • Al-Nassr: Al-Aqidi, Iñigo Martínez, Boushal, Simakan, Al-Ghannam, Brozović, Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix, Coman, Mané, Ângelo

Prediction

Al-Nassr are clear favourites for this clash. With a stronger squad, greater depth, and excellent current form, the visitors should dominate proceedings. The recommended bet: Al-Nassr individual total over 3 goals.

Prediction on game Al Nassr FC Total over 3
Odds: 1.7
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets prediction and betting tips - October 22, 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 2.02 Houston Rockets Recommended Melbet
Shanghai Shenhua vs FC Seoul prediction AFC Champions League 22 oct 2025, 08:15 Shanghai Shenhua vs Seoul prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 22 October 2025 Shanghai Shenhua Odds: 1.7 FC Seoul Bet now Mostbet
Galatasaray vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Galatasaray vs Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.54 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now 1xBet
Galatasaray vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Galatasaray - Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 22, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.96 Bodoe/Glimt Recommended Mostbet
Athletic Club vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Athletic vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 2.05 Qarabag FK Bet now Melbet
Rizespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction Super Lig Turkey 22 oct 2025, 13:00 Rizespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Rizespor Odds: 1.55 Istanbul Basaksehir Bet now 1xBet
Konyaspor vs Besiktas prediction Super Lig Turkey 22 oct 2025, 13:00 Konyaspor vs Besiktas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Konyaspor Odds: 1.77 Besiktas Recommended 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction South African Betway Premiership 22 oct 2025, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs Golden Arrows prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.72 Lamontville Golden Arrows Bet now Mostbet
Real Madrid vs Juventus prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 15:00 Real Madrid vs Juventus: Who Will Prevail in the Headline Clash of the UEFA Champions League’s Third Round? Real Madrid Odds: 1.46 Juventus Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Tottenham prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 15:00 Monaco vs Tottenham: Can Monaco End Their Winless Streak? Monaco Odds: 1.51 Tottenham Recommended Mostbet
Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 15:00 Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge: Can Bayern Extend Their Brilliant Run? Bayern Munich Odds: 1.62 Club Brugge Bet now 1xBet
Atalanta vs Slavia Prague prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 15:00 Atalanta vs Slavia: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 22, 2025 Atalanta Odds: 1.5 Slavia Prague Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores