In Matchday 3 of the AFC Champions League group stage, Goa will host Al-Nassr. The game is set for Wednesday, October 22, with kick-off at 15:45 CET. Here’s a look at the key facts and a betting preview for the match.

Goa vs Al-Nassr: Match facts and H2H

Goa have lost their last two matches without scoring a single goal.

Al-Nassr are on an eight-game winning streak.

Since March 2025, Al-Nassr have scored in every match.

Al-Nassr have won their last four away games.

Al-Nassr boast the second-best attack in the AFC Champions League 2 with seven goals.

Al-Nassr have not lost to nil in their last ten matches, while Goa have failed to score in four of their last ten.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Goa vs Al-Nassr: Match preview

Goa missed out on the Indian Super League title last season and are now preparing for the Super Cup and the start of the new domestic campaign. However, their AFC Champions League 2 journey has been disappointing so far. After progressing through the qualifiers, the Indian side suffered consecutive defeats in the group stage — 0–2 to Al-Zarwaa and 0–2 to Istiklol Dushanbe. With zero points from two games, they now face the group leaders.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, have started their AFC Champions League 2 campaign in dominant fashion. The Saudi giants are among the tournament favourites, having collected six points from two matches, scoring seven goals and conceding none — the best defensive record and the second-best attacking output in the competition. They are also flying high in the Saudi Pro League, topping the table with a perfect 15 points from five games. Overall, Al-Nassr are riding an eight-match winning streak.

Probable line-ups

Goa: Tiwari, Odei, Jhingan, Sangwan, Singh, McHugh, Tavora, Chhetri, Guarrotxena, Singh, Dražić

Al-Nassr: Al-Aqidi, Iñigo Martínez, Boushal, Simakan, Al-Ghannam, Brozović, Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix, Coman, Mané, Ângelo

Prediction

Al-Nassr are clear favourites for this clash. With a stronger squad, greater depth, and excellent current form, the visitors should dominate proceedings. The recommended bet: Al-Nassr individual total over 3 goals.