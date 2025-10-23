ES ES FR FR
Real targets Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister

Real is eager to sign the Argentine

Real is eager to sign the Argentine
Transfer news Today, 13:20
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Real targets Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister https://x.com/TheMatchdayHQ/status/1980683322889244800

Real Madrid is preparing a blockbuster move for one of the upcoming transfer windows.

Details: According to Indykaila News, the Spanish giants have set their sights on Liverpool and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The report states that a move for the 26-year-old playmaker is most likely to happen in the summer, though a winter deal is also on the table. Mac Allister is considered a key reinforcement for the heart of midfield.

This season, the Argentine has made 11 appearances for Liverpool, providing one assist. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at around €100 million.

Reminder: Mohamed Salah erased all mentions of Liverpool from his social media after the match against Eintracht.

