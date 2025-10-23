ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Udinese vs. Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 25, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Udinese vs Lecce prediction Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 25, 2025, the Dacia Arena in Udine will host the Matchday 8 fixture of the Italian Serie A between Udinese and Lecce. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 local time.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • Udinese have won only 1 of their last 5 matches.
  • Lecce have also claimed just 1 victory in their last 5 outings.
  • Head-to-head record over the last 5 meetings: Udinese – 3 wins, draws – 1, Lecce – 1 win.
  • Lecce last defeated Udinese in 2023.
  • Less than 2.5 goals have been scored in 7 of the most recent encounters between these sides.

Match preview:

This is a clash between two teams that traditionally fight for survival, making points earned in such matches especially valuable.
Udinese have shown inconsistent form this season. The team is well-organized defensively but struggles to convert their chances. At home, the Friulians try to dictate the tempo, but their lack of attacking efficiency often costs them points in closely contested games. It's worth noting that Udinese boast a strong backline and an experienced goalkeeper, making them a dangerous opponent, particularly on their own turf.
Lecce, on the other hand, are known for their tenacity and ability to challenge even stronger opponents. The southern side this season relies on counterattacks and a compact defensive setup. Away from home, they play cautiously, preferring to stay tight at the back and capitalize on opponents' mistakes. However, Lecce also struggle for goals up front, so scoring does not come easy for them.
A tight, hard-fought contest is expected, with the main battle likely to unfold in midfield. Both clubs play with an emphasis on solidity and minimizing risks. Set pieces and individual defensive errors could prove decisive.
Historically, Udinese vs. Lecce matchups are closely contested: often decided by a single goal, and goalless draws are not uncommon. Fans can expect classic Italian football—plenty of tactical maneuvering and few clear-cut chances.

Probable lineups:

  • Udinese: Sava, Goglichidze, Kabasele, Solet, Zanoli, Piotrowski, Karlstrom, Atta, Kamara, Zaniolo, Davis.
  • Lecce: Falcone, Gallo, Gabriel, Gaspar, Veiga, Berisha, Ramadani, Coulibaly, Morente, Stulic, Pierotti

Match prediction:

Taking all factors into account, I believe the chances of this match ending with fewer than 3 goals (total under 3) are quite high.

My prediction — total goals under 3.

