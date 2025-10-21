ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Kaizer Chiefs vs. Siwelele: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 22, 2025

Kaizer Chiefs vs. Siwelele: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 22, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele prediction @KaizerChiefs / X
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs
South African Betway Premiership (Round 10) 22 oct 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Siwelele Siwelele
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.52
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Wednesday, October 22, as part of Matchday 10 in the Betway Premiership, Kaizer Chiefs will host Siwelele on their home turf. Read on for team insights and a detailed match prediction.

See also: Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City prediction and betting tips 22 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Kaizer Chiefs approach this home fixture as one of the traditional heavyweights of South African football. This season, the club has focused on a balanced style, especially at home. The Amakhosi have already shown they know how to leverage home advantage: they often control the game, dominate possession, and methodically seize the initiative through pressing and organized attacking play. The squad is impressive, blending seasoned veterans with talented up-and-comers.

After eight matches played, the team has earned 15 points, scoring only 8 goals and conceding 5, which puts them in fourth place. The Chiefs trail league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by six points, although they have played two more matches.

Siwelele, a new and still relatively unknown club this season, was essentially formed through the acquisition of the SuperSport United franchise before the campaign. This is their Premier League debut, and all eyes are on whether they can survive among the giants. Nevertheless, Siwelele have already shown grit: they focus on defensive organization, discipline, and careful buildup in attack—especially away from home, where they avoid taking unnecessary risks.

In their opening nine matches, Siwelele have collected just seven points, scoring four goals and conceding ten. Their attack is among the weakest in the league, which is directly reflected in their results.

Probable lineups

Kaizer Chiefs: Petersen, Solomons, Kwinika, Inacio Miguel, Cross, Mthethwa, Ngkobo, Shabalala, Lilepo, Mmodi, Mayo
Siwelele: MGoss, Mfolozi, Sanoka, Khonyane, Baliti, Moralo, Mokhuoane, Potsane, Pule, Lungu, Ohizu

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first-ever meeting between the two clubs
  • Kaizer Chiefs are winless in their last three matches
  • Siwelele have scored just once in their last eight games

Prediction

Both teams rarely find the net, with Chiefs boasting one of the league’s top defenses and Siwelele struggling up front. My prediction: both teams to score — NO at 1.52

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.52
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets prediction and betting tips - October 22, 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 2.02 Houston Rockets Recommended Melbet
Shanghai Shenhua vs FC Seoul prediction AFC Champions League 22 oct 2025, 08:15 Shanghai Shenhua vs Seoul prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 22 October 2025 Shanghai Shenhua Odds: 1.7 FC Seoul Bet now Mostbet
FC Goa vs Al Nassr FC prediction AFC Champions League Two 22 oct 2025, 09:45 Goa vs Al-Nassr: Can Al-Nassr extend their winning streak? FC Goa Odds: 1.7 Al Nassr FC Bet now Mostbet
Al Ahly SC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 22 oct 2025, 10:00 Egypt Premier Football League: Al Ahly vs Al Ittihad Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.98 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended Melbet
Galatasaray vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Galatasaray vs Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.54 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now 1xBet
Galatasaray vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Galatasaray - Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 22, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.96 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now Mostbet
Athletic Club vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Athletic vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 2.05 Qarabag FK Recommended Melbet
Rizespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction Super Lig Turkey 22 oct 2025, 13:00 Rizespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Rizespor Odds: 1.55 Istanbul Basaksehir Bet now 1xBet
Real Madrid vs Juventus prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 15:00 Real Madrid vs Juventus: Who Will Prevail in the Headline Clash of the UEFA Champions League’s Third Round? Real Madrid Odds: 1.46 Juventus Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Tottenham prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 15:00 Monaco vs Tottenham: Can Monaco End Their Winless Streak? Monaco Odds: 1.51 Tottenham Recommended Mostbet
Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 15:00 Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge: Can Bayern Extend Their Brilliant Run? Bayern Munich Odds: 1.62 Club Brugge Bet now 1xBet
Atalanta vs Slavia Prague prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 15:00 Atalanta vs Slavia: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 22, 2025 Atalanta Odds: 1.5 Slavia Prague Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores