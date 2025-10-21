Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.52 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Wednesday, October 22, as part of Matchday 10 in the Betway Premiership, Kaizer Chiefs will host Siwelele on their home turf. Read on for team insights and a detailed match prediction.

See also: Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City prediction and betting tips 22 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Kaizer Chiefs approach this home fixture as one of the traditional heavyweights of South African football. This season, the club has focused on a balanced style, especially at home. The Amakhosi have already shown they know how to leverage home advantage: they often control the game, dominate possession, and methodically seize the initiative through pressing and organized attacking play. The squad is impressive, blending seasoned veterans with talented up-and-comers.

After eight matches played, the team has earned 15 points, scoring only 8 goals and conceding 5, which puts them in fourth place. The Chiefs trail league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by six points, although they have played two more matches.

Siwelele, a new and still relatively unknown club this season, was essentially formed through the acquisition of the SuperSport United franchise before the campaign. This is their Premier League debut, and all eyes are on whether they can survive among the giants. Nevertheless, Siwelele have already shown grit: they focus on defensive organization, discipline, and careful buildup in attack—especially away from home, where they avoid taking unnecessary risks.

In their opening nine matches, Siwelele have collected just seven points, scoring four goals and conceding ten. Their attack is among the weakest in the league, which is directly reflected in their results.

Probable lineups

Kaizer Chiefs: Petersen, Solomons, Kwinika, Inacio Miguel, Cross, Mthethwa, Ngkobo, Shabalala, Lilepo, Mmodi, Mayo

Siwelele: MGoss, Mfolozi, Sanoka, Khonyane, Baliti, Moralo, Mokhuoane, Potsane, Pule, Lungu, Ohizu

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first-ever meeting between the two clubs

Kaizer Chiefs are winless in their last three matches

Siwelele have scored just once in their last eight games

Prediction

Both teams rarely find the net, with Chiefs boasting one of the league’s top defenses and Siwelele struggling up front. My prediction: both teams to score — NO at 1.52