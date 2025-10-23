Upset? Salah erases all Liverpool mentions from social media after Eintracht match

A surprising move from Mohamed Salah

After the Champions League clash against Eintracht, Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah removed all references to Liverpool from his social media profiles.

Details: Head coach Arne Slot left Salah on the bench, bringing him on only in the 74th minute—by then, the Reds were already leading 5-1. After the final whistle, the Egyptian star noticeably revamped his profile.

Football is a funny sport. Last season Moh Salah was the hero, this season he’s the scapegoat. pic.twitter.com/HxJuf9QJx1 — WelBeast (@WelBeast) October 23, 2025

Reminder: Curtis Jones set a new record in Liverpool's history.