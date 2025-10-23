ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Upset? Salah erases all Liverpool mentions from social media after Eintracht match

A surprising move from Mohamed Salah
Football news Today, 12:06
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
After the Champions League clash against Eintracht, Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah removed all references to Liverpool from his social media profiles.

Details: Head coach Arne Slot left Salah on the bench, bringing him on only in the 74th minute—by then, the Reds were already leading 5-1. After the final whistle, the Egyptian star noticeably revamped his profile.

Reminder: Curtis Jones set a new record in Liverpool's history.

