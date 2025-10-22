Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.68 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 23, 2025, in the third round of the UEFA Europa League group stage, Malmö will host Dinamo Zagreb. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Malmö

Malmö are having an unsuccessful season by their own standards. After two consecutive league titles, the team failed to defend the championship this year and, with three rounds remaining in the Swedish league, risk missing out on the top three — and therefore on European qualification for next season. The gap from third place is currently three points.

Malmö are also experiencing an inconsistent run of form, having won only two of their last six matches. In the most recent league round, they managed to beat Norrköping 2–0, but overall their performances remain far from stable.

This year, Malmö began their European campaign in the Champions League qualifiers but were eliminated by Copenhagen. Now the team are competing in the Europa League, where results have also been disappointing — two defeats in the opening matches: 1–2 at home to Ludogorets and 0–3 away to Viktoria Plzeň.

However, Malmö can still rely on positive memories of facing Dinamo Zagreb at home. Back in 2011, in the Champions League qualifiers, they defeated the Croatian side 2–0.

Dinamo Zagreb

For the first time in seven years, Dinamo Zagreb failed to win the Croatian league title, with Rijeka claiming the championship. This meant the team did not qualify for the Champions League as national champions — a rare situation for a club usually present in that competition.

Dinamo have started the current season confidently. After 10 rounds in the Croatian First League, they sit top of the table with a strong goal difference of 22–8, boasting the best attack in the league. In European competition, the team have also made an impressive start, winning both of their opening matches — at home against Fenerbahce and away to Maccabi Tel Aviv, both with a score of 3–1.

The Croatian side have been strong in attack throughout the season, scoring in all 13 matches and winning five of their last six games across all competitions.

As for head-to-head history, Dinamo and Malmö have faced each other only once in official competition — in the 2011 Champions League qualifiers, where they played two legs, and Dinamo won 4–3 on aggregate.

Probable Lineups

Malmö: Olsen, Busanello, Jansson, Rosler, Stryger, Skogmar, Rosengren, Berg, Hugo Bolin, Haksabanovic, Ekong

Olsen, Busanello, Jansson, Rosler, Stryger, Skogmar, Rosengren, Berg, Hugo Bolin, Haksabanovic, Ekong Dinamo Zagreb: Nevistic, Theophile-Catherine, McKenna, Goda, Valincic, Bennacer, Misic, Ljubicic, Kulenovic, Hoxha, Bakrar

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Over 2.5 goals were scored in 4 of Malmö’s last 5 matches.

Malmö conceded first in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Dinamo Zagreb have won 5 of their last 6 matches.

Dinamo Zagreb have won 3 of their last 4 away matches.

Both teams have scored in 6 of Dinamo Zagreb’s last 7 matches.

Over 2.5 goals were scored in 9 of Dinamo Zagreb’s last 10 matches.

Malmö — Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

Two of the strongest sides in their domestic leagues meet in this fixture, but Malmö are currently in decline. The Swedish side struggled in their league campaign and are not even in contention for a European spot, which adds extra pressure. Dinamo Zagreb, on the other hand, look confident both domestically and in Europe. With greater experience in European competitions and two wins already in the group stage, the Croatian champions can approach this match more calmly. Considering these factors, a victory for Dinamo Zagreb looks the most likely outcome. My bet for this match: Dinamo Zagreb – Draw No Bet at odds of 1.68.