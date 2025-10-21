ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Lille vs PAOK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 23, 2025

Lille vs PAOK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 23, 2025

Lille vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC prediction Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images
Lille Lille
Europa League (Round 3) 23 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Villeneuve d'Ascq, Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
PAOK Thessaloniki FC PAOK Thessaloniki FC
On October 23, 2025, the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Lille will host a Europa League showdown between French side Lille and Greece’s PAOK.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • Lille have won 3 of their last 5 matches.
  • Lille remain unbeaten after two group stage games.
  • PAOK have won 2 of their last 5 matches.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams.

Match preview:

The French side come into this clash in excellent form, firmly leading their group after two straight wins. Bruno Génésio’s men have displayed balanced football, rock-solid defending and deadly efficiency up front. The “Dogues” are especially formidable at home: in their last fourteen European home matches in Lille, they have always taken points—making them clear favorites for this encounter.
PAOK, on the other hand, have struggled in the group so far—after two rounds, the Greek club has just one point. The Thessaloniki side have found it difficult to organize their attack and rarely win away on the continental stage. What’s more, PAOK have never beaten a French club away from home, which only adds to the challenge facing Razvan Lucescu’s men.
The key factor is likely to be Lille’s trademark fast start. The hosts consistently look to score early and then dictate the tempo, pressing high and dominating possession. PAOK will rely on a compact defense and look to hit on the counter—especially down the flanks, where their wingers can use their speed. However, any lapse in midfield or poor set-piece defending could cost the visitors dearly.
Expect a dynamic contest, with Lille dictating the play and PAOK hoping to capitalize on the few chances they get.

Probable lineups:

  • Lille: Ozer, Meunier, Mbemba, Mandi, Perraud, Andre, Bouaddi, Correia, Haraldsson, Fernandez, Giroud.
  • PAOK: Tsiftsis, Baba, Lovren, Kedziora, Kenny, Meite, Camara, Taison, Konstantelias, Zivkovic, Giakoumakis.

Match prediction:

The French club are clear favorites heading into this encounter with PAOK. Lille have started their Europa League campaign with confidence, showing stability and a reliable balance between attack and defense. At home, Lille are traditionally strong—with passionate support and the familiar Pierre-Mauroy turf giving them an extra boost.
PAOK, by contrast, are inconsistent away from home and rarely manage to trouble opponents of Lille’s caliber on the road. It’s unlikely the Greek side will be able to handle the high tempo the hosts are sure to set from the opening whistle.
Expect Lille to take control, create more dangerous chances, and secure a deserved victory.

My prediction: Lille to win.

