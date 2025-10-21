ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets prediction and betting tips - October 22, 2025

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets prediction and betting tips - October 22, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets prediction Photo: https://www.skysports.com/ Author unknown
Oklahoma City Thunder Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Today, 19:30
Oklahoma, Paycom Center
Houston Rockets Houston Rockets
Prediction on game Total over 229,5
Odds: 2.02
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

The new NBA season tips off on October 22, with the opening game featuring the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Houston Rockets. Here’s my prediction for the 2025/2026 season opener.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The reigning champions have managed to keep their core intact after a triumphant season. Much will depend on their leader and last season’s MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Of course, Oklahoma is among the top contenders for the title, but repeating as champions will be an incredibly tough challenge.

During the preseason, the team picked up four wins in six games, but these results don’t mean much as players generally don’t go all out in such matchups. Last season, the Thunder dominated the Western Conference with 68 wins and just 14 losses, finishing a whopping 16 wins ahead of their nearest rival.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets had an impressive campaign last season, finishing second in the West with 52 wins out of 82 games. Houston made a major upgrade by adding none other than Kevin Durant—one of the greatest shooters in basketball history—which is a massive boost for the team.

With these changes, the Rockets are now legitimate championship contenders. Don’t forget about Sengun, who led the team last season and shined at EuroBasket as well. In short, Houston is expected to deliver major results. The team went undefeated in the offseason, winning all four of their games, each of which was high-scoring, with no fewer than 235 points tallied per game.

Head-to-head

The teams clashed five times last season—four times in the regular season (splitting the series 2-2) and once in the NBA Cup, which Oklahoma won.

Prediction

It’s always tough to gauge how teams will look at the start of the season. Oklahoma are deservedly slight favorites as they play at home and are the defending champs. This promises to be a battle between two strong and ambitious squads who were the best in the West last year. I expect both sides to put on a high-scoring show—my pick is total points over 229.5.

Prediction on game Total over 229,5
Odds: 2.02
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Al Hilal vs Al-Sadd prediction AFC Champions League Today, 14:15 Al-Hilal vs Al-Sadd: Can Al-Hilal Extend Their Winning Streak? Al Hilal Odds: 1.72 Al-Sadd Recommended Mostbet
Villarreal vs Manchester City prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Villarreal vs Manchester City: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 21, 2025 Villarreal Odds: 1.63 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Bayer vs PSG: H2H, lineups and match prediction – October 21, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.6 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now Melbet
Newcastle vs Benfica prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Newcastle vs Benfica: Can Benfica Secure Their First Win in the UEFA Champions League? Newcastle Odds: 1.74 Benfica Recommended 1xBet
FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: Can Copenhagen Claim Their First Champions League Win at Home? FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.8 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Mostbet
Shanghai Shenhua vs FC Seoul prediction AFC Champions League 22 oct 2025, 08:15 Shanghai Shenhua vs Seoul prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 22 October 2025 Shanghai Shenhua Odds: 1.7 FC Seoul Bet now Mostbet
Galatasaray vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Galatasaray vs Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.54 Bodoe/Glimt Recommended 1xBet
Galatasaray vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Galatasaray - Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 22, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.96 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now Mostbet
Athletic Club vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Athletic vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 2.05 Qarabag FK Bet now Melbet
Rizespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction Super Lig Turkey 22 oct 2025, 13:00 Rizespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Rizespor Odds: 1.55 Istanbul Basaksehir Recommended 1xBet
Konyaspor vs Besiktas prediction Super Lig Turkey 22 oct 2025, 13:00 Konyaspor vs Besiktas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Konyaspor Odds: 1.77 Besiktas Bet now 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction South African Betway Premiership 22 oct 2025, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs Golden Arrows prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.72 Lamontville Golden Arrows Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores