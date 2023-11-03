Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer Award

Argentine striker Lionel Messi was left without individual awards at the end of the MLS season.

The current world champion failed to become the best newcomer to MLS, as reported by the league's press service on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The award was received by Atlanta United and Greek national team forward Georgios Yakumakis. This MLS season, Yakumakis looked very good and was very productive. In total, he scored 17 goals in 28 matches for his new team.

It is remarkable that the Greek footballer moved to Atlanta United in February 2023, and his agreement runs until 2026.

In addition to Messi, Eduard Leven from St. Louis City was also nominated for the MLS Best Newcomer award.

It is reasonable to mention that Messi moved to Inter Miami in the summer transfer as a free agent. The Argentine has a contract with the club until December 2025.

Last season, the footballer played in 13 matches in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and five assists.