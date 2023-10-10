Mbappe shows one of the worst series of his career

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is going through some tough times.

The France captain's goalless streak has now become his longest in the last five seasons.

Statisticians have calculated that the star football player has not been able to hit the opponents' goal during PSG's last four matches. The last time this happened to Mbappe was in the spring of 2018, when he did not score for five matches in a row.

After eight rounds of the French Championship, the current champion of the country is in third place in the standings with 15 points scored. PSG are currently two points behind leaders Monaco.

In the next round, PSG will play against the middle of the standings, Strasbourg. The meeting will take place on October 21. Before this, Mbappe will go to the French national team. First, his team will play in the Euro 2024 qualifying match against the Netherlands, followed by a friendly game against Scotland.

This season, Kylian Mbappe has taken part in nine matches and scored eight goals.