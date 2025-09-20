Manchester United defender steps on João Pedro's foot, but the referee doesn't call a foul. Was it a penalty?

Controversial moment in the match

In the Matchweek 5 Premier League clash, Manchester United hosts Chelsea. The first half was already packed with contentious incidents that stirred up emotions among fans and players alike—one of the most debated being a penalty not awarded to the London side.

Details: In one key episode, the Blues’ forward João Pedro burst into the box, where a United defender stepped on his foot. Despite clear contact, the referee opted not to award a penalty. The match official also chose not to consult VAR for a second look at the incident.

Reminder: Enzo Maresca was forced to make three substitutions in the first half alone.