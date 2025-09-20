A bad day for Chelsea. The reason behind Palmer's substitution against Manchester United revealed

The player left the pitch due to an injury

Chelsea is battling Manchester United in the marquee fixture of the Premier League matchday.

The first half turned into a true nightmare for the Blues. The team was quickly reduced to ten men and conceded a controversial goal from Fernandes. Enzo Maresca made a series of substitutions, swapping out three players before halftime, including Cole Palmer.

The Chelsea talisman was visibly furious as he left the pitch, but the reason for his reaction wasn’t frustration at the coach’s decision—it was yet another injury. Palmer returned to the bench with an ice pack on his groin.