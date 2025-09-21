RU RU ES ES FR FR
"We can lose to Grimsby and then beat anyone" - Ruben Amorim comments on win over Chelsea

Coach satisfied with the team
Football news Today, 02:17
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"We can lose to Grimsby and then beat anyone" - Ruben Amorim comments on win over Chelsea https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1951509263744115012

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim shared his thoughts on his side’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Details: According to United boss Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils started the match strongly and played aggressively, but once again complicated matters with Casemiro’s sending off. Still, the manager noted that the opposing goalkeeper’s red card helped his side secure the win.

"We started the game very well, were aggressive on the second balls. As usual, we made life harder for ourselves with Casemiro’s red card, but overall it was a good day. We showed real desire. Plus, Chelsea’s goalkeeper being sent off helped us. The team deserved the victory," Amorim said.

Amorim also highlighted captain Bruno Fernandes, who opened the scoring and netted his 100th goal for United in his 200th appearance for the club.

"I’m really happy for Bruno. He’s our captain and a true fighter. Everyone criticizes the team, and I have nothing to say to the critics, because usually they’re right. But today is a good day for us. This is a very important win. We all understand the pressure that surrounds this club. We can lose to Grimsby and then beat anyone."

Reminder: Maresca was forced to make three substitutions in the first half

