On the verge of offside. Fernandes' goal against Chelsea sparks heated debate

The Portuguese star scores a milestone goal for Manchester United

Chelsea are on the road facing Manchester United in the fifth round of the Premier League.

The match began in nightmare fashion for the Blues: by the 5th minute, Enzo Maresca's side were down to ten men after Robert Sanchez was sent off for a reckless challenge on Mbeumo outside the box.

In the 14th minute, the hosts took the lead, but Bruno Fernandes' goal immediately ignited a storm of controversy. According to the referee, there was no offside in the episode—Chalobah's foot kept the midfielder onside. Sesko was also involved in the play, but the VAR system did not consider him to be infringing.

Bruno Fernandes was just onside for Man Utd's opener against Chelsea .



It's worth noting that this goal was the 100th for the Red Devils' captain in a Manchester United shirt.