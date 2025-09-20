Brutal foul. Sanchez sent off as early as the 5th minute in the match against Manchester United

Chelsea down to ten men

Manchester United hosts Chelsea in the fifth round of the English Premier League.

From the opening whistle at Old Trafford, the home side surged forward and gained an advantage as early as the fifth minute. The Londoners were reduced to ten men after Robert Sanchez was sent off.

Bayindir launched a powerful kick into the opposition half, where Sesko won the aerial duel and nodded it down for Mbeumo. The Cameroonian striker burst between two defenders, but Robert Sanchez prevented him from opening the scoring. The goalkeeper charged out of his box and simply wiped out the Red Devils’ forward.

📸 - ROBERT SANCHEZ, WHAT A FOOL TO DO THIS! pic.twitter.com/IGzolAAJlA — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 20, 2025

An early sending off at Old Trafford 😳



Robert Sanchez sees red for denying Bryan Mbeumo a goalscoring opportunity 🟥 pic.twitter.com/ahQfa8aRmw — Premier League (@premierleague) September 20, 2025

The referee did not hesitate to brandish the red card to the Spaniard. Filip Jorgensen replaced him between the posts, coming on for Estevao.