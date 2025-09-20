RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Brutal foul. Sanchez sent off as early as the 5th minute in the match against Manchester United

Brutal foul. Sanchez sent off as early as the 5th minute in the match against Manchester United

Chelsea down to ten men
Football news Today, 12:48
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Brutal foul. Sanchez sent off as early as the 5th minute in the match against Manchester United Photo: x.com/brfootball

Manchester United hosts Chelsea in the fifth round of the English Premier League.

From the opening whistle at Old Trafford, the home side surged forward and gained an advantage as early as the fifth minute. The Londoners were reduced to ten men after Robert Sanchez was sent off.

Bayindir launched a powerful kick into the opposition half, where Sesko won the aerial duel and nodded it down for Mbeumo. The Cameroonian striker burst between two defenders, but Robert Sanchez prevented him from opening the scoring. The goalkeeper charged out of his box and simply wiped out the Red Devils’ forward.

The referee did not hesitate to brandish the red card to the Spaniard. Filip Jorgensen replaced him between the posts, coming on for Estevao.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Ruben Amorim Football news Today, 05:07 "I won't change the system, not even if the Pope asks!" — Ruben Amorim on Manchester United's play
Mauricio Pochettino Football news Today, 04:12 Mauricio Pochettino emerges as candidate to replace Amorim as Manchester United manager
Micky van de Ven Transfer news Today, 03:01 Chelsea and Liverpool show interest in Micky van de Ven! Tottenham preparing an offer
Casemiro, Manchester United Transfer news Today, 02:43 Casemiro to leave European football? Al-Nassr interested in midfielder
What’s going on? Mykhailo Mudryk is considering switching sports Football news Yesterday, 13:08 What’s going on? Mykhailo Mudryk is considering switching sports
Amorim confirms Mount and Cunha will be fit to face Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 11:03 Amorim confirms Mount and Cunha will be fit to face Chelsea
Related Tournament News
Everton retains its leader. Pickford agrees new contract with the club Football news Today, 11:58 Everton retains its leader. Pickford agrees new contract with the club
Ryan Gravenberch becomes the youngest Liverpool player to both score and assist in the Merseyside derby Football news Today, 09:45 Ryan Gravenberch becomes the youngest Liverpool player to score and assist in the Merseyside derby
Senegalese Idrissa Gueye becomes Everton's oldest derby goalscorer since 1926 Football news Today, 09:25 Senegalese Idrissa Gueye becomes Everton's oldest derby goalscorer since 1926
QUIZ. Arsenal vs Manchester City: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Today, 06:50 QUIZ. Arsenal vs Manchester City: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
Arsenal vs Manchester City: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 5 online in 2025/26 Football news Yesterday, 16:04 Arsenal vs Manchester City: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 5 online in 2025/26
Arne Slot / David Moyes. Football news Yesterday, 11:44 Carragher gives Everton hope for victory over Liverpool
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores