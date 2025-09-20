Made history. Casemiro sets unique record in a Manchester United shirt

The Brazilian managed to score and get sent off in just 45 minutes

Manchester United and Chelsea are playing a fifth-round Premier League clash that is anything but boring for the neutral fan.

In the first half at Old Trafford, spectators witnessed two goals and just as many red cards. After Robert Sánchez was sent off, the hosts scored twice, but just before the halftime whistle, the referee evened up the numbers.

In stoppage time, Casemiro was shown a second yellow card and had to leave the field early. Remarkably, the Brazilian midfielder became the first player in Manchester United history to both score and be sent off in the first half of a Premier League match. This is only the second such incident in the competition's history, following Emmanuel Adebayor's feat for Tottenham against Arsenal in November 2012.

1 - Casemiro is the first Man Utd player to score and be sent off in the first half of a Premier League match, and the first overall in the competition since Emmanuel Adebayor for Spurs against Arsenal in November 2012. Contrasting. pic.twitter.com/wmWykBzJyf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2025

It's also worth noting that in this match, Enzo Maresca was forced to substitute Cole Palmer, who suffered yet another injury.