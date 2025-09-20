"We controlled the flow of the match and looked much better than Man United" - Maresca comments on the game after Casemiro's sending off

The Italian is pleased with the second half

Manchester United defeated Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford in the fifth round of the Premier League. Both teams saw a player sent off in the first half—Chelsea’s goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in the 5th minute, and United’s midfielder Casemiro in added time. Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca shared his thoughts on the match.

Details: Enzo Maresca emphasized that the turning point came after United midfielder Casemiro was shown the red card.

— The red card changed the game within three minutes. After their sending off, when it was ten men on each side, the match completely shifted in our favor. We controlled the flow of the game and looked much better than Man United.

The Blues’ manager also stressed that the team will keep working on converting their chances and that they should have started the match better.

We needed to start the game better. You simply can’t afford a sending off at Old Trafford after just three minutes, said Chelsea boss Maresca.

Reminder: Maresca was forced to make three substitutions in the first half