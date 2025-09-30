RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Kairat head coach: "I have discovered weaknesses in Real Madrid's game"

The match promises to be thrilling.
Football news Today, 05:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Rafael Urazbakhtin, Head Coach of FC Kairat looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

This is a historic event for all of Kazakhstan.

Details: Kairat Almaty's head coach, Rafael Urazbakhtin, shared his expectations ahead of the upcoming Champions League clash against Real Madrid, set to take place this evening, and revealed that he has identified weaknesses in the Galacticos' game:

"This match is historic for all of us—for all of Kazakhstan, for our club, for the coaches and the players. It’s a game that goes beyond the ordinary. We’re eagerly awaiting tomorrow’s match. A true football festival has come to our country. We are delighted that a club like Real Madrid has come to Kazakhstan.

We’ve reviewed about five of Real Madrid’s most recent matches. Defeats happen—they’re an inevitable part of football. But Madrid is a team known for its stability. We didn’t focus too much on their match against Atletico (2:5); we didn’t give it much attention. Real Madrid changed their formation a bit—perhaps that’s why they’ve encountered some issues. We analyzed more deeply the games they won. We’ll see tomorrow how things turn out for us.

Obviously, a club like theirs doesn’t have many weaknesses. But through our analysis, we did find some areas for ourselves. Every team has minor drawbacks—it’s up to us to exploit them. For now, it’s a secret. We’re well aware it will be tough, but we’ll try to use what we’ve observed. We won’t go out there resigned in advance; we’ll try to impose our own game. The most important thing is: we shouldn’t be afraid; we have to be bold.

Alonso’s teams have an attacking style, they control the ball a lot. I think at Real, he hasn’t fully implemented all his ideas yet. There are clear changes, but it still takes time. As for our attack, we have a vision of how we want to play. At the very least, we’ll try to exploit the weaknesses we’ve noticed in our opponent. Substitutions and reinforcements are also being considered in advance," Urazbakhtin said at the pre-match press conference.

The second round of the Champions League group stage between Kazakhstan’s Kairat and Real Madrid will take place today at 19:45 Kyiv time.

Reminder: Kairat Almaty sets new Champions League record

