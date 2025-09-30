Keeps rewriting history! Mbappé ties Inzaghi for most away hat-tricks in UCL
The Frenchman is unstoppable
Football news Today, 14:42Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/OptaJean/status/1973095606424846624
Kylian Mbappé continues to break Champions League records. The French striker notched his fourth hat-trick in the tournament, once again cementing his status as one of Europe's elite goal scorers.
Remarkably, three of Mbappé's four hat-tricks have come on the road. With this feat, he has matched Filippo Inzaghi's record—both players now share the top spot for most away hat-tricks in Champions League history.
Reminder: The Kairat vs Real match featured a controversial moment when a penalty against Real was overturned after a VAR review.