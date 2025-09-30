Keeps rewriting history! Mbappé ties Inzaghi for most away hat-tricks in UCL

The Frenchman is unstoppable

Kylian Mbappé continues to break Champions League records. The French striker notched his fourth hat-trick in the tournament, once again cementing his status as one of Europe's elite goal scorers.

Remarkably, three of Mbappé's four hat-tricks have come on the road. With this feat, he has matched Filippo Inzaghi's record—both players now share the top spot for most away hat-tricks in Champions League history.

4 - Kylian Mbappé has scored his fourth UEFA Champions League hat-trick, three of which have come in away games - the joint-most hat-tricks scored away from home in the competition's history, along with Filippo Inzaghi. Magic. pic.twitter.com/KLCo9F4y1A — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 30, 2025

