A major conflict is brewing. Xabi Alonso on the verge of a scandal with Federico Valverde

Tension is mounting within the Galacticos camp.

Yesterday's clash between Kairat and Real Madrid has only raised more questions about Valverde's relationship with the club.

Details: According to leading Marca journalist Javi Tinto, relations between Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso and 27-year-old central midfielder Federico Valverde have soured dramatically after the player declared he had no intention of playing at right-back.

With Dani Carvajal and Alexander-Arnold both sidelined, the right flank of Los Blancos was left wide open. Valverde was among those expected to fill the gap, but he insisted he was not born to play in that position.

Alonso's response was swift: Valverde was left on the bench for the Champions League fixture, with Raul Asensio deployed at right-back.

During the pre-match warm-up, Valverde demonstratively refused to take part in drills, standing with his hands behind his back, which led to a conversation between him and Bellingham.

👀 De brazos cruzados: Valverde vivió muy serio la segunda parte del encuentro entre el Real Madrid y el Kairat Almaty



pic.twitter.com/1xPeZYyrWY — okdiario.com (@okdiario) September 30, 2025

Despite Alonso's claim that Valverde's absence had nothing to do with his position on the pitch, it's clear that the relationship between manager and player has taken a significant hit.

