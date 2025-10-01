RU RU ES ES FR FR
Omonia vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025

Omonia vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025

Steven Perez
Omonia Nicosia vs Mainz 05 prediction https://x.com/1FSVMainz05/status/1970050983213551952
Omonia Nicosia Omonia Nicosia
Europa Conference League (Round 1) 02 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Nicosia, Neo GSP Stadium
Mainz 05 Mainz 05
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(1)
Odds: 1.44
Odds: 1.44
On October 2, 2025, as part of the opening round of the UEFA Conference League group stage, Cyprus will host a clash between the local side Omonia and German club Mainz. Kick-off is set for 18:45 Central European Time. Let's take a look at the best bet for the outcome of this encounter.

Match preview

Omonia are currently in fantastic form. In the Cypriot league, they've notched up four consecutive wins without conceding a single goal. The aggregate scoreline in those matches is an impressive 14-0.

Omonia made their way to the Conference League group stage starting from the second qualifying round. Along the way, they confidently dispatched Georgia's Torpedo Kutaisi and Azerbaijan's Araz. In the play-off round, Henning Berg's men faced a real test: they only managed to overcome Austria's Wolfsberg on penalties.

Mainz, on the other hand, had a shorter path to the Conference League. The Germans needed to get past just one opponent—Norwegian side Rosenborg. Although the tie was far from easy, the club got the job done.

However, things are tough in the Bundesliga: just 4 points after five rounds and hovering close to the relegation zone. In their last match, Mainz were outclassed by Borussia Dortmund, losing 0-2 with little chance to respond.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Omonia have won four matches in a row without conceding.
  • Over 2 goals have been scored in four of their last five matches.
  • Mainz have conceded in seven consecutive games.
  • These teams have never faced each other in official matches.

Probable line-ups

  • Omonia: Fabiano - Masouras, Koulibaly, Panagiotou, Kitsos - Eiting, Kousoulos, Evandro - Tankovic, Semedo, Mmaee
  • Mainz: Zentner - da Costa, Bell, Kohr - Widmer, Sano, Amiri, Mwene - Nebel, Lee, Weiper

Prediction

The bookmakers see Mainz as slight favorites, but I’m convinced Omonia have what it takes to put up a fight and snatch some points. Even in defeat, the Cypriot side are unlikely to lose heavily, so for insurance the optimal choice looks to be an Asian handicap on Omonia (+1).


