RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Controversial moment in the Kairat vs Real match: penalty against Madrid side overturned after VAR review

Controversial moment in the Kairat vs Real match: penalty against Madrid side overturned after VAR review

No penalty for Kairat!
Football news Today, 14:34
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Controversial moment in Kairat vs Real match: penalty against Madrid overturned after VAR review https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1973088677103382875

In the second round of the Champions League, Kazakhstan's Kairat faces off against Real Madrid. By the 80th minute, the Spanish giants confidently lead 3-0. In the 69th minute, a controversial incident unfolded as a penalty was not awarded.

Details: The second half of the clash between Kairat and Real Madrid saw a heated moment when referee Marco Guida pointed to the spot, awarding a penalty to Kairat against Real.

However, just seconds later, the referee received a signal for a video review. After a thorough VAR check, he reversed his decision and canceled the penalty kick.

Related teams and leagues
Kairat Almaty Kairat Almaty Schedule Kairat Almaty News Kairat Almaty Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Keeps rewriting history! Mbappé catches up with Inzaghi for most away hat-tricks in the UCL Football news Today, 14:42 Keeps rewriting history! Mbappé ties Inzaghi for most away hat-tricks in UCL
Impressive stats! Mbappé scored in every match in September Football news Today, 13:34 Impressive stats! Mbappé scored in every match in September
Hospitality! Kylian Mbappé was gifted a car in Kazakhstan Football news Today, 08:52 Hospitality! Kylian Mbappé was gifted a car in Kazakhstan
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the LaLiga Football news Today, 07:16 Today, the Champions League will see the largest ever transfer value gap between two teams
Rafael Urazbakhtin, Head Coach of FC Kairat looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Today, 05:45 Kairat head coach: "I have discovered weaknesses in Real Madrid's game"
"We shouldn't be here." Kairat's leader eagerly awaits clash with Real Football news Today, 04:20 "We shouldn't be here." Kairat's leader eagerly awaits clash with Real
Related Team News
Real Madrid secure first five-goal Champions League win in four years Football news Today, 15:19 Real Madrid secure first five-goal Champions League win in four years
Thibaut Courtois matches 28-year-old milestone for Real Madrid goalkeepers Football news Today, 14:52 Thibaut Courtois matches 28-year-old milestone for Real Madrid goalkeepers
Real Madrid match rare Champions League milestone Football news Today, 14:10 Real Madrid match rare Champions League milestone
Kylian Mbappé writes his name into Real Madrid’s Champions League history Football news Today, 13:48 Kylian Mbappé writes his name into Real Madrid’s Champions League history
Vinícius to captain Real Madrid in Champions League clash Football news Today, 11:44 Vinícius to captain Real Madrid in Champions League clash
Modrić played more matches than anyone last season, greatly exceeding the recommended limit Football news Today, 09:14 Modrić played more matches than anyone last season, greatly exceeding the recommended limit
Related Tournament News
The youth takes center stage! Maresca fields Chelsea's youngest ever Champions League lineup Football news Today, 15:13 The youth take over! Maresca fields the youngest Chelsea lineup in Champions League history
Atalanta striker accused of exaggeration? Controversial penalty awarded against Brugge Football news Today, 14:27 Atalanta striker accused of exaggeration? Controversial penalty awarded against Brugge
Barcelona vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 1, 2025 Football news Today, 12:17 Barcelona vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 1, 2025
Juventus suffer squad losses as Bremer and Thuram ruled out ahead of Villarreal Champions League clash Football news Today, 11:16 Juventus suffer squad losses as Bremer and Thuram ruled out ahead of Villarreal Champions League clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores