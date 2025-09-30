Controversial moment in the Kairat vs Real match: penalty against Madrid side overturned after VAR review

No penalty for Kairat!

In the second round of the Champions League, Kazakhstan's Kairat faces off against Real Madrid. By the 80th minute, the Spanish giants confidently lead 3-0. In the 69th minute, a controversial incident unfolded as a penalty was not awarded.

Details: The second half of the clash between Kairat and Real Madrid saw a heated moment when referee Marco Guida pointed to the spot, awarding a penalty to Kairat against Real.

However, just seconds later, the referee received a signal for a video review. After a thorough VAR check, he reversed his decision and canceled the penalty kick.