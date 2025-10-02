Phenomenal! Mbappé named Champions League player of the week
UEFA recognizes the footballer
Football news Today, 09:57Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In the second round of the Champions League, Kazakhstan's Kairat hosted Madrid's Real. The match ended with a commanding 4-1 victory for the Spanish club. The main star of the game was Kylian Mbappé, whose phenomenal performance did not go unnoticed by UEFA.
Details: Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé has officially been named the Champions League Player of the Week.
The French forward netted a hat-trick in the group stage clash against Kazakhstan's Kairat, playing a decisive role in Real's emphatic victory.
