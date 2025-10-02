Phenomenal! Mbappé named Champions League player of the week

UEFA recognizes the footballer

In the second round of the Champions League, Kazakhstan's Kairat hosted Madrid's Real. The match ended with a commanding 4-1 victory for the Spanish club. The main star of the game was Kylian Mbappé, whose phenomenal performance did not go unnoticed by UEFA.

Details: Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé has officially been named the Champions League Player of the Week.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Kylian Mbappé has been crowned UEFA Champions League Player of the Week! 🇫🇷🌟 pic.twitter.com/3RNxb91u4e — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 2, 2025

The French forward netted a hat-trick in the group stage clash against Kazakhstan's Kairat, playing a decisive role in Real's emphatic victory.

Recall: Jude Bellingham was named England national team player of the season for 2024/25.