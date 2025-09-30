Prediction on game Celta Vigo Win or Draw & Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.73 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 2nd round of the main stage of the 2025/26 Europa League will take place on Thursday at the Balaídos Stadium in Vigo, where Celta will host Greek side PAOK. The Spanish club will look to snap a winless streak in the competition, while the visitors from Thessaloniki aim to showcase their defensive solidity away from home. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Celta kicked off their Europa League campaign with a narrow defeat to Stuttgart (1-2), but once again managed to find the net. The Vigo side continues to display their trademark style: almost always scoring up front, but conceding on a regular basis. Their winless run in European competition has now stretched to four games, making this home fixture a crucial chance to break the cycle. Balaídos has always been a fortress for Celta, and the statistics confirm that the club rarely loses here.

A key advantage for the Spaniards is the leadership of Iago Aspas, who remains the driving force in attack despite his age. The team knows how to grind out results, often securing the desired outcome with one or two precise strikes. Defensive absences have weakened the squad, but their attacking potential gives hope for a strong performance.

PAOK opened their group stage with a goalless draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv and continue to struggle in European competitions. Over their last eight matches, the team has managed just one win and has frequently failed to score. However, the Greeks know how to defend: four clean sheets in their last five Europa League outings speak to a well-organized system.

PAOK’s main issue lies in their away form. The team has failed to win in six of their last seven Europa League away matches, and goals have been few and far between. Despite Razvan Lucescu’s experience, their attacking options seem limited. Nevertheless, discipline and the ability to shut up shop could become factors in this encounter.

Probable line-ups

Celta : Radu, Mingueza, D. Rodriguez, M. Alonso, Beltrán, Moriba, El-Abdellaoui, Jutglà, Duran, Aspas

: Radu, Mingueza, D. Rodriguez, M. Alonso, Beltrán, Moriba, El-Abdellaoui, Jutglà, Duran, Aspas PAOK: Pavlenka, Rahman Baba, Kędziora, Michailidis, Kenny, Živković, Ozdoyev, Konstantelias, Meïté, Taison, Giakoumakis

Match facts and head-to-head

Celta have scored in 18 of their last 21 home Europa League matches.

PAOK have failed to win in 12 of their last 14 Europa League away games.

This will be the first official European meeting between Celta and PAOK.

Prediction

Celta should take advantage of their home ground and the visitors’ attacking struggles. The Spaniards are consistently on target at Balaídos and, with the right focus, can pick up points even without fireworks. PAOK will likely opt for caution, but their away weaknesses leave them with little hope. Our prediction: Celta not to lose and under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.73.