Serious faces! UEFA names the best player and team of the Champions League round

UEFA names the best player and team of the Champions League round
The best of the best.
A well-deserved selection.
Details: Today UEFA has unveiled the Team of the Week, featuring the top 11 performers from the latest Champions League round:
According to UEFA, these players stood out the most:
- Goalkeeper: Çakır (Galatasaray)
- Defenders: Nuno Mendes (PSG), Dier (Monaco), Gatti (Juventus), Dumfries (Inter).
- Midfielders: Hauge (Bodø/Glimt), Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Ødegaard (Arsenal), Pépé (Villarreal).
- Forwards: Højlund (Napoli), Mbappé (Real Madrid).
The standout player of the second Champions League round was Real Madrid's star Kylian Mbappé, who delivered a sensational hat-trick against Kazakhstan's Kairat.
