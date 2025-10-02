Serious faces! UEFA names the best player and team of the Champions League round

The best of the best.

A well-deserved selection.

Details: Today UEFA has unveiled the Team of the Week, featuring the top 11 performers from the latest Champions League round:

See also: Roma vs Lille: Who will secure a second straight Europa League victory?

According to UEFA, these players stood out the most:

Goalkeeper: Çakır (Galatasaray)

Çakır (Galatasaray) Defenders: Nuno Mendes (PSG), Dier (Monaco), Gatti (Juventus), Dumfries (Inter).

Nuno Mendes (PSG), Dier (Monaco), Gatti (Juventus), Dumfries (Inter). Midfielders: Hauge (Bodø/Glimt), Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Ødegaard (Arsenal), Pépé (Villarreal).

Hauge (Bodø/Glimt), Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Ødegaard (Arsenal), Pépé (Villarreal). Forwards: Højlund (Napoli), Mbappé (Real Madrid).

The standout player of the second Champions League round was Real Madrid's star Kylian Mbappé, who delivered a sensational hat-trick against Kazakhstan's Kairat.

Mbappé, Haaland, Hauge or Højlund? 🤔



Your favourite performance this week? 🌟#UCLPOTW | @PlayStationEU — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2025

Reminder: Jude Bellingham named England national team player of the season 2024/25