Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been awarded the title of England national team’s best player for the 2024/25 season.

Details: The decision was made following a vote by fans of the English Football Association.

Last season, the 22-year-old Bellingham made 10 appearances for the national team, scoring one goal and providing three assists. Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice finished second in the voting, while Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who recently set a new scoring record in the top five European leagues, took third place.

In the previous 2023/24 season, Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer was named England’s best player.

Reminder: Wayne Rooney’s wife saved him from alcoholism.