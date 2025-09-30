RU RU ES ES FR FR
Impressive stats! Mbappé scored in every match in September

The Frenchman continues to amaze
Football news Today, 13:34
Steven Perez
Kylian Mbappé found the net in the second round Champions League clash against Kazakhstan’s Kairat, setting a remarkable milestone in the process.

Details: Over the past month, the forward has scored in every game he played — both for club and country. In total, Mbappé got on the scoresheet in eight consecutive matches in September: against Ukraine, Iceland, Real Sociedad, Marseille (twice), Espanyol, Levante, Atletico, and Kairat.

Reminder: Vinicius was named captain of Real Madrid in the Champions League fixture against Kairat.

