On October 1, as part of the second round of the Champions League group stage, Belgian side Royal Union will host Newcastle United on home soil. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

Royal Union kicked off their European campaign with a confident win over PSV: away in the Netherlands, the club found the back of the net three times, conceding only a consolation goal in the 90th minute. The goalkeeper and defense delivered a solid performance, neutralizing numerous threats and sealing a 3-1 final score.

Union's domestic form is just as impressive: after nine rounds, the team sits atop the league with 23 points, boasting the best offense and defense in the championship. Since the start of the season, Union has played 11 matches: they lost the Super Cup to Brugge, drew twice, and won the remaining eight fixtures.

Newcastle have struggled to find their rhythm this season: in eight league games, they've managed just two wins, with three losses and three draws. In the Champions League opener, the English side faced Barcelona, falling 1-2 to the Catalans after scoring a late goal.

In the Premier League, the Magpies currently occupy 15th place, having collected six points from six matches. They've played out three goalless draws, edged Wolves 1-0, and suffered defeats to Liverpool (2-3) and Arsenal (1-2), dropping points late in both games.

Probable lineups

Royal Union: Scherpen, Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen, Khalaili, Zorgane, Rasmussen, Niang, El Hadj, Rodriguez, David

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Bruno, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Woltemade

Match facts and head-to-head

This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams

Royal Union are unbeaten in their last ten matches: eight wins and two draws

Newcastle have conceded in three of their last five games

Prediction

I expect an open game with plenty of chances from both sides. It's tough to pick a clear favorite given their current form, but both teams are likely to attack in numbers. My prediction: both teams to score – YES, at 1.72 odds.