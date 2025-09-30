RU RU ES ES FR FR
Vinícius to captain Real Madrid in Champions League clash

Football news Today, 11:44
For Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid travel to face Kairat Almaty, and it has been revealed who will lead Los Blancos onto the pitch.

Details: Vinícius Júnior has been named captain for this fixture, as confirmed when Real Madrid announced their squad. With long-time leaders absent — Carvajal and Militão are both sidelined through injury — the responsibility has fallen to the Brazilian winger.

The match against Kairat Almaty will be played in Kazakhstan, with kick-off at 18:45 CET. Real Madrid opened their group campaign with a 2-1 victory over Marseille, while the Kazakh side fell 1-4 to Sporting.

Reminder: The father of Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen recently posted on Instagram a photo of a car wrapped in a red ribbon, labeled “A gift for Mbappé,” featuring an image of Kylian himself across the vehicle’s body.

