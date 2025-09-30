Hospitality! Kylian Mbappé was gifted a car in Kazakhstan

Now that's top class!

Kazakhstanis are truly a generous people.

Details: The father of Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen posted a photo on his Instagram of a car wrapped in a red ribbon with the inscription “A gift for Mbappé,” and images of Kylian himself emblazoned on the body of the vehicle.

The caption also notes that this generous gesture comes from Zigi-Zagi, a Kazakhstani soft drinks company.

At this moment, it's unclear whether Mbappé has accepted such a valuable present, but once again, Kazakhstani generosity stuns with its kindness and creativity.

In Almaty, Real Madrid's arrival caused a real sensation—it's the first time in history that their club has reached the Champions League group stage, and now the Galácticos themselves are visiting the city.

📲 😂 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Dean Huijsen's father on Instagram, from Real Madrid's match venue in Almaty. pic.twitter.com/Baob8vKKy3 — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 30, 2025

