Today, the Champions League will see the largest ever transfer value gap between two teams

A truly historic event.

Kairat continues to amaze the global football community.

Details: Today marks the second round of the Champions League group stage, featuring a clash between Kazakhstan’s Kairat and Real Madrid. This match will go down in history not only for its uniqueness, but also for setting the record for the largest ever gap in squad market values between two teams in Champions League history.

According to Transfermarkt, the gap between the squads of Kairat and Real Madrid stands at a staggering €1.38 billion, an all-time Champions League record.

The previous record belonged to Manchester City and Slovan Bratislava, who met in last season’s competition. Back then, the difference was €1.24 billion.

Tonight's #UCL clash between Kairat Almaty and Real Madrid is the biggest gap in market values between two clubs... EVER pic.twitter.com/52kRfOC1qE — Transfermarkt.co.uk (@TMuk_news) September 30, 2025

Remarkably, almost the entire top 10 list for transfer value gaps features Manchester City.

It was previously reported that the match between Kairat and Real Madrid would also set a record for the greatest distance between teams.