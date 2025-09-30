RU RU ES ES FR FR
Today, the Champions League will see the largest ever transfer value gap between two teams

A truly historic event.
Football news Today, 07:16
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the LaLiga Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Kairat continues to amaze the global football community.

Details: Today marks the second round of the Champions League group stage, featuring a clash between Kazakhstan’s Kairat and Real Madrid. This match will go down in history not only for its uniqueness, but also for setting the record for the largest ever gap in squad market values between two teams in Champions League history.

According to Transfermarkt, the gap between the squads of Kairat and Real Madrid stands at a staggering €1.38 billion, an all-time Champions League record.

The previous record belonged to Manchester City and Slovan Bratislava, who met in last season’s competition. Back then, the difference was €1.24 billion.

Remarkably, almost the entire top 10 list for transfer value gaps features Manchester City.

It was previously reported that the match between Kairat and Real Madrid would also set a record for the greatest distance between teams.

