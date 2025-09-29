RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Union vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 1, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle prediction Photo: nbcsports.com / Author unknown
Union Saint-Gilloise Union Saint-Gilloise
Champions League (Round 2) 01 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Anderlecht, Lotto Park
Newcastle Newcastle
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.58
One of the matches of the second round of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in Brussels, where Belgian side Union will host English club Newcastle. Let’s break down a goal prediction for this clash, where the odds look promising.

Match preview

Union kicked off their Champions League group stage campaign with a sensational win over PSV (3-1), immediately proving they can challenge teams of a higher caliber. Importantly, the Belgians ended a three-game losing streak in European competitions and confidently climbed into the top five after the opening round.

However, it’s worth noting that Union lack extensive Champions League experience, which could play a role against more seasoned opponents. Still, the stats are in their favor: Union have scored in 7 of their last 8 European matches and rarely concede more than one goal at home.

Newcastle made their Champions League debut this season in front of their home fans but fell to Barcelona (1-2). The Magpies once again showed their struggles up front, with a late goal sparing them a goalless defeat. As a result, Newcastle’s winless streak in the Champions League has stretched to five matches, and their defense remains vulnerable.

Moreover, Newcastle have looked even less convincing away from home: in their last three away Champions League games, they've found the net just once. Their attack lacks consistency and creativity, especially given injuries and uncertainty surrounding several key players. With this background, even against a tournament newcomer, the English side will face a tough challenge.

Probable lineups

  • Union: Scherpen; Leysen, Mac Allister, Burgess; Ait El Hadj, Hlalai, Zorgane, Rasmussen, Nyang; Floruch, Promis
  • Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Botman; Joelinton, Guimarães, Tonali; Gordon, Elanga, Woltemade

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Union have scored in 7 of their last 8 European fixtures.
  • Newcastle are winless in their last 5 Champions League matches.
  • The Magpies have scored just 1 goal in their last three Champions League away games.

Prediction

Union have shown they can operate effectively in attack while staying organized at the back. Newcastle, meanwhile, continue to struggle with finishing and rarely score more than once per game. Given both sides’ current form, the optimal bet here looks to be “Total under 3.0 goals” at odds of 1.58.

Comments
