Dailysports News Football news

The gifts keep coming! Kazakh journalist presents Xabi Alonso with a fish that speaks in Mbappé's voice

A creative approach.
Football news Today, 01:38
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The gifts keep coming! Kazakh journalist presents Xabi Alonso with a fish that speaks in Mbappé's voice https://x.com/AbrahamPRomero

This match will be etched in the memories of Real Madrid representatives for a lifetime.

Details: At the post-match press conference of the Champions League’s second round, where Kazakhstan’s Kairat faced off against Madrid’s Real, a Kazakh journalist addressed the Galacticos’ head coach, Xabi Alonso, and surprised him with a truly unique gift.

The twist? The journalist handed Alonso a toy fish that spoke in the voice of one of Real’s stars—Kylian Mbappé—and even repeated the iconic chant: “1, 2, 3 Hala Madrid.”

Xabi Alonso was genuinely amused and smiled at the creative present.

Earlier, Kairat fans gave Kylian Mbappé a real car , while on the pitch, the Kazakh club suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat thanks to a Mbappé hat-trick.

